Kundali Bhagya's Sherlyn To Marry In Jaipur; Shradha Arya & Kundali Gang Will Be Baaratis

Ruhi Chaturvedi, who is mostly known for playing the role of Sherlyn in the show Kundali Bhagya, is all set to get married in a grand wedding ceremony in the Pink city, Jaipur. She will be tying the knots with her long-time love interest Shivendra Om Sainiyol, who currently plays the role of Tarkash in the television serial Choti Sardarni. On this grand occasion, the whole team of Kundali Bhagya will be seen in Jaipur to cheer their girl on her wedding day. Read more to know about the whole story.

READ | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update November 29: Karan And Prithvi's Plans

Ruhi is all set for a royal wedding

The bride-to-be Ruhi Chaturvedi is all set to get married to her long-time boyfriend Shivendra Sainiyol at a royal wedding, in Jaipur. The whole Kundali Bhagya team will be present on this occasion and will be the perfect ‘baratis’ for the event. A co-actor of Ruhi from the serial, Anjum Fakih, was seen sharing some fun moments of their journey on her official Instagram handle. It was posted in the story section on her Instagram. Other actors of the show also took to their Instagram to post about their fun adventures and memorable moments in Jaipur. Actor Sanjay Gagnani posted some moments of this journey on his official Instagram handle:

READ | Kundali Bhagya Written Update November 27: Will Preeta Marry Prithvi?

READ | 'No Time To Die' Teaser Out; Fans Eagerly Wait For The Trailer

About the show

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic drama TV show. It premiered on July 12, 2017, on Zee TV. It is a spin-off of another romantic drama, Kumkum Bhagya. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles. It tells the story of two sisters, Preeta and Sristhi, and their attempt to reunite with the mother Sarla. The show has a run time of 20 minutes. Although the series has a very low rating on IMDb, it has been one of the most-viewed shows of the year and has gone on to receive several awards.

READ | Shraddha Arya Aka Preeta From Kundali Bhagya Is A Total Fashionista, Here’s Why



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.