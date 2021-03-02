Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Calls Manit Joura 'sexy' In A Hilarious Way

Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura were recently seen having fun together. Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a series of photos on Instagram with Manit Joura and added a quirky caption to go with the post.

Dheeraj Dhoopar calls Manit Joura 'Sexy'

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura are currently seen on-screen together in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya. The duo plays the roles of brothers Karan Luthra and Rishab Luthra respectively. The duo first met on the sets of the show and quickly formed a great bond. They are often seen sharing pictures of each other on Instagram. Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram to upload a series of pictures with Manit Joura. In the pictures, the duo can be seen dressed casually and having fun. While sharing the pictures, Dheeraj Dhoopar called Manit Joura 'Sexy' in the most hilarious way.

Manit Joura and fans react to Dheeraj Dhoopar's funny post

The fans and Manit Joura quickly reacted to Dheeraj Dhoopar's post. Manit wittily commented that Dheeraj Dhoopar was even sexier. Fans who love the duo on screen also poured their love in the comments section. They spammed the comment section with heart and love eyes emoji. One of the fans commented that they both were their favourite. Another fan commented that the caption was funny.

Kundali Bhagya cast

Kundali Bhagya was a spin-off of the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya has been running since 2017 and still going strong. The show has always been on top of the TRP charts. Kundali Bhagya cast includes Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura and Anjum Fakih. The cast has a great bond on and off the screen, as is evident from the frequent social media updates they share on their respective handles.

Dheeraj Dhoopar uploads a picture with his on-screen brothers

Dheeraj Dhoopar shared a picture with Kundali Bhagya castmates on Instagram. The picture included Manit Joura and Abhishek Kapur who portray the roles of Dheeraj Dhoopar's on-screen brothers. Dheeraj Dhoopar shared the photo and captioned it using the hashtag #Luthrabrothers which is the last name of their characters on the show.

