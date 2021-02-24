'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Anjum Fakih Visits Golden Temple, Shares Picture From The Shrine

Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih has taken a quick break from work and has travelled across the country. Anjum Fakih is known to play a pivotal role in the show, as the lead actor Preeta's sister named Srishti. Anjum Fakih recently visited the golden temple in Amritsar, Punjab. She shared a few pictures from the visit on social media, as she sought blessings from the spiritual site. Check out Anjum Fakih's Instagram post below:

Anjum Fakih visits Golden Temple, shares pic

Anjum Fakih has earlier shared a picture from the Mumbai airport, which left fans wondering what the actor was up to. In her most recent Instagram post, Anjum shared a few pictures from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In the picture, Anjum posed for a picture with the Golden Temple in the background. She wore a simple sky blue coloured sharara and covered her hair with a dupatta. She also made sure not to take off her mask in crowded places and posed for a picture with her mask on.

Anjum Fakih's followers on Instagram left comments under her picture from the shrine. While some praised her outfit and her entire look, some also told her that she was in their city. An Instagram user left a comment 'Cute' while many others left heart emojis under her picture.

Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih is known for her wit and humourous character on the show. The show also stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan. Kundali Bhagya follows the love story of Karan and Preeta who are destined to be together but several situations keep separating them. Currently, on the show Kundali Bhagya, Karan's sister Kritika marries Preeta's ex-fiance Prithvi. This creates a sense of disappointment amongst the Luthras who do not accept their relationship.

