Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny Arora Celebrate 'delayed Valentine's' In Jaipur, Latter Shares Pic

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, along with his wife, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, jetted off to Jaipur to celebrate a belated Valentine's day. The duo took to Instagram and shared glimpses from Le Méridien Jaipur Resort. Vinny Arora posted a picture from the resort in which the duo was all smiles, all decked up in comfy vacay outfits. Sharing the same, she wrote that they're celebrating their "delayed Valentine's". Apart from this, Vinny also gave a sneak peek into their destination, and the food the duo relished during their stay. Dheeraj reposted the same on his Instagram stories and dropped hearts.

Dheeraj-Vinny's delayed Valentine's

Apart from this, Dheeraj Dhoopar posted a photo of himself in which he particularly flaunted his jawline and muscles. He sported a black tee and teamed his outfit with baggy grey joggers. He complimented his look with matte sunglasses. In the caption, he wrote, "Everybody around me is saying I should relax!". Soon, his followers rushed to drop endearing comments on the post. Dheeraj was attending back-to-back award functions in Mumbai. He recently graced the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2021, wherein he bagged the Best Actor In Television Series.

Apart from this, the Kundali Bhagya actor also won three awards at the 20th ITA Award event. Dheeraj received the awards on Valentine's Day and thanked everyone for showering so much love upon his character, Karan Luthra, and himself. He added that it has truly been a blessing to be a part of such landmark shows as Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 5. He further went on to thank Ekta Kapoor for being his angel. "It was a Happy Valentine's indeed," he wrote.

On the work front, the actor recently shot for a song titled Jogiya in Doomchheri, alongside Smriti Kalra. He posted many BTS pics and videos from the sets of the album. Dhoopar also shared his new look wherein he was dressed like a Punjabi Munda, with his Pathan on. He kick-started his new venture by breaking a coconut. Apart from this, he stars in the on-going show, Kundali Bhagya, alongside Shraddha Arya, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Swati Kapoor.

