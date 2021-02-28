'Kundali Bhagya' BTS Videos That Prove The Cast Of Hit Show Are Off-screen Best Friends

The Kundali Bhagya cast seemed to have a gala time on the sets of their TV series as several videos feature the amazing chemistry they have with each other. While the serial shows a different equation amongst the characters, in real life the actors are quite good friends. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar who play pivotal characters on the show are often spotted in several Instagram Reels videos and stories of each other. The two share an amazing rapport off-screen and thus fans love their chemistry.

Kundali Bhagya BTS videos that prove the cast of the serial are real-life best friends

On-screen, the characters are often seen having bad blood against each other, but in real life, they are often spotted pranking and joking around with each other. In one of the videos posted by a fan account on Instagram, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen having a good time between shots. Dheeraj can be seen seated in an all-black attire while Arya dances off to a song in the background. Dheeraj records his reaction as Arya continues to dance in the background. The duo seemed to be all smiles in the video as the people in the background are seen preparing the next shot. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar during this time were all smiles and shared a good laugh on the set.

In another hilarious video, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen mouthing certain lines taken from a different scene. The two have a hilarious conversation and fans seemed to enjoy the quirky video shared by the fan page. The cast also took part in a small Valentine's Day gag where the cast was seen smiling and sharing laughter with one another. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar were also seen in a TikTok video where she could be seen fixing her hair as he breaks into a dance move. Arya notices this and later joins him in perfect synchrony. Many such videos from the actors have been doing the rounds of the fan pages.

