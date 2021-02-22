'Kundali Bhagya's' Sammy Shares 'Shrishmeer Diaries' As Part Of 'picture Rituals' On Set

Kundali Bhagya's Sammy aka Abhishek Kapur took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared BTS glimpses from the sets of the show. He posted a still with his co-actor Anjum Faikh, who plays the role of Srishti on the show. Giving a sneak peek into their shooting diaries, Abhishek Kapur wrote "Happy shooting Sunday" on his Instagram post, featuring Anjum and also added that it's just 'another working day' on the sets.

A peek into Kundali Bhagya's shooting diaries

In the Instagram post, Abhishek Kapur looks stunning as he donned a black sherwani. The traditional attire was designed with golden print on the sleeves and collar. On the other hand, Anjum Faikh was spotted in her glamourous look. She wore a blue coloured new-age style saree and also sported a brown belt to go with her outfit. Abhishek stood behind Anjum, as the latter posed with her hand in the waist. Sharing Sameer and Shristi's picture on social media, Abhishek Kapur wrote, "Shrishmeer diaries continued!". He further added, "Another working day, a few more scenes & some picture rituals".

Shrishmeer diaries continued !

Another working day , a few more scenes & some picture rituals ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸.

Happy shooting Sunday ðŸ§¿ðŸŽ¬!!!!

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kundali Bhagya were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Wow u both are the best love u both", while another added, "Awwww.... Hayeeeee killer look cuties love you". Another fan commented, "Outstanding jodi shristi and sammer". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Abhishek Kapur's Instagram comment section

Kundali Bhagya is the follow-up show of daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya. It is considered one of the most highest-rated television shows, in terms of TRP. It features Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in lead as Karan and Preeta. Kundali Bhagya's cast also includes Anjum Fakih, Swati Kapoor, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Kapur. The serial follows the love story between Karan and Preeta.

