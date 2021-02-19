'Kundali Bhagya' 19 February 2021 Written Update: Prithvi's Comeback Scares Preeta

The upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, which will air on February 19, starts with Karan romancing with Preeta. However, Sammy interrupts and asks Karan to get ready for office. Before leaving, Karan gives gifts to Preeta and says that he will call her in every half-an-hour. He also asks her to confess her feelings on the first call. Later, Preeta decks up in Karan's favourite saree while recalling her romantic moments with Karan. On the other hand, Karan, too, reminisces their good times. Scroll down to read the written update of Kundali Bhagya February 19 episode.

Preeta's confession goes wrong

As the phone rings, Preeta picks up without seeing it. Assuming that Karan has called her, she opens up her heart and confesses her feelings. She concludes by saying I love you. However, she later learns that it's not Karan but Prithvi on the call.

Karan gets irritated

As Prithvi continues talking to Preeta, Karan tries calling Preeta, but in vain. Preeta clears the air and says to Prithvi that she assumed it was Karan's call and confessed her feeling for him. Prithvi tries to prove that Preeta is lying and he knows that she loves him.

Meanwhile, Sammy comes to inform Karan that the meeting has started. Before leaving for the meeting, Karan shares with Sammy that Preeta is not taking his call and he wants to confront his feelings to her. Meanwhile, as Preeta lectures Prithvi, the latter disconnects the call.

Prithvi's obsession scares Preeta

Prithvi calls Preeta again and informs her that he is coming to Luthra house in the next half-an-hour. Preeta tries to give him a reality check, but in vain. On the other hand, Karan completes the formalities in the meeting and leaves. Sammy takes over it. Meanwhile, Preeta's phone rings again.

She takes a breath of relief as it was Srishty's call. She informs her that Prithvi had called her and threatened that he is coming to Luthra house to take her. Srishty asks Preeta to calm down and suggests ignoring Prithvi. However, Preeta tells her that Prithvi's obsession makes it evident that he will do something.

