'Kundali Bhagya' February 22 Spoiler: Prithvi And Karan Fight For Their Love

In Kundali Bhagya February 19 episode, Karan gets ready to go to the office but keeps flirting with Preeta. He holds her lovingly and asks her to confess her feelings for him. Just then, Sameer walks into their room and they get stuck in an awkward situation. Later, Karan leaves for office but comes back and tells Preeta to confess her feelings for him. He tells her that he will be calling her every half hour and is expecting her to confess her feelings for him in the first call itself. He gifts her a few sarees and asks her to wear his favourite blue saree.

Sameer teases Karan and reminds him how his life changed since Preeta entered his life. Karan and Preeta think about each other in different places. Later, Karan picks his phone to call Preeta. When Preeta gets a call she picks up the phone and begins to confess her feelings. Meanwhile, Karan gets upset to find Preeta's phone busy. As soon as Preeta says 'I love you', it is revealed that Prithvi has called her and tells her that he will be coming to meet her soon. Preeta gets disgusted and cuts the call but he keeps calling her repeatedly. Karan gets uneasy to find Preeta's phone busy the whole day and signs a document without reading anything, before leaving for home.

Kundali Bhagya February 22 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya February 22 episode, Karan comes back home with a bunch of roses and hands it over to Preeta. He tells her that he has been calling her since morning but found her phone busy. He asks her if she found someone better than him and Preeta blurts out Prithvi's name. Later, Prithvi arrives at the Luthra house with a wedding procession. Mahira, Sherlyn, Kareena, Karan, and Preeta are shocked to see him arrive at the Luthra house again. Karan comes downstairs and tries to hit Prithvi but he stops Karan from doing so. Preeta and Sherlyn are left petrified because of Karan and Prithvi's clash.

