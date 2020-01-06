Kushal Punjabi Death: Wife Audrey Dolhen Says He Was Not Serious About His Family

Actor Kushal Punjabi committed a suicide a few days ago by hanging himself to the ceiling fan by a nylon rope. His estranged wife, Audrey Dolhen has come out and spoken to an entertainment website after being blamed for his death.

She has claimed that Kushal was the reason behind their failed relationship and even went on to say that he was a 'careless father'. Despite the fact that Kushal left a suicide note that said that no one is to be blamed for his death, it has been reported that his failed marriage was the reason why he took the drastic step.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Prayer Meet: Celebrities And Family Come Together For The Ritual

Audrey breaks her silence

Kushal married Audrey in 2015 and the couple has a three-year-old son, named Kian. While talking to the entertainment website Audrey stated that they had problems in their marriage however, she claims that it was not a failed marriage. She said that she never restricted her son from meeting his father and also added that it was Kushal who wasn’t serious about his family.

She further stated that she had invited Kushal to settle down with her in Shanghai, however, he wasn't interested. She went on to say that Kushal’s lack of seriousness is what lead to their son losing interest in his father. She claims that she tried her best to save her relationship with the actor.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Cremated In Presence Of Family And Friends

It has been reported that Audrey is currently working as the COO in CMA CGM China Shipping Company, which is why she lives in Shanghai and not India. She even told the website that Kushal couldn't understand that she was on a contract with the company and that she couldn't quit her job. She even added that Kushal wanted her to shift to London and she was unable to do so because of her job.

While talking about her marriage she said that she was always on the receiving end of it and not Kushal. She said that she was with their son Kian in France for the Christmas holidays and that Kushal was a careless father who was never bothered about Kian’s future.

Mumbai: Television actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Pali Hill residence. Police has found a suicide note at his residence. Accidental Death Report (ADR) filed, further investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: TV Actor Found Hanging At His Pali Hill Home; Suicide Note Recovered

She concluded by said that she doesn't know why she is being blamed for Kushal Punjabi's death when it was Kushal who failed in their relationship. It has been reported that Kushal Punjabi's parents had stated that Audrey harassed Kushal a lot of times and that she also demanded a huge sum for a divorce. While Audrey claims that she was looking at all the expenses.

Kushal's parents also stated that’s Audrey took their three-year-old son away from Kushal, which broke him and made him take his own life. According to reports, Audrey has been summoned in connection with Kushal Punjabi’s suicide by the Mumbai Police.

Kushal Punjabi’s sudden death came as a surprise to many after his body was recovered hanging from the ceiling in his Pali Hill, Bandra residence.

ALSO READ: Kushal Punjabi Committed Suicide, Confirms Police After Post-mortem Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.