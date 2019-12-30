Kushal Punjabi Prayer Meet: Celebrities And Family Come Together For The Ritual

A prayer meeting was held in Mumbai for Kushal Punjabi on Sunday after the actor’s untimely demise earlier in the week. The actor’s near and dear ones attended the event. Several stars from the TV industry were clicked too.

Manish Goel, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Chetan Hansraj, Rajesh Khera, Kavita Kaushik, Ronit Biswas, Mehul Nisar, Karanvir Bohra, Shilpa Shaklani, Apurva Agnihotri, Ruslaan Mumtaaz, Zulfi Syed and Aamir Ali were among the stars who were present at the prayer meet.

READ: Ekta Kapoor & Teejay Sidhu On Kushal Punjabi's Suicide: 'Never Saw This Coming, We Failed'

Apart from the celebrities, members of his family were clicked by the cameras too.

Here are the pictures:

Manish Goel and Hussain Kuwajerwala

Chetan Hansraj and Rajesh Khera

Kavita Kaushik, Ronit Biswas and Mehul Nisar

READ: Kushal Punjabi Cremated In Presence Of Family And Friends

Karanvir Bohra

Shilpa Shaklani and Apurva Agnihotri

READ: Kushal Punjabi Committed Suicide, Confirms Police After Post-mortem Report

Ruslaan Mumtaaz

Aamir Ali

Zulfi Syed

The news of Kushal Tandon’s death was first shared by Karanvir Bohra. He had written, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable.

The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be remembered as a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."

Later, John Abraham and Farhan Akhtar, who had worked with him in films like Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Lakshya respectively mourned his death. John wrote, "Heartbroken... RIP Kushal.“. Farhan Akhtar had written, “Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family."

Kushal Tandon passed away after committing suicide on Friday. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai apartment at Pali Hill in Bandra. The police have confirmed that he took his own life, after doctors corroborated it in the post-mortem report.

They also recovered a suicide note, where he stated that no one should be held responsible for his death. The note allegedly mentioned that his assets should be divided among his parents, son and sister. He is survived by his wife and son. In fact, his last Instagram post was about his son.

READ: Farhan Akhtar Remembers Kushal Punjabi, His 'Lakshya' Co-star With Sweet Anecdote

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.