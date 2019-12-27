Kushal Punjabi Death: TV Actor Found Hanging At His Pali Hill Home; Suicide Note Recovered

The Bandra Police on Thursday registered a case of accidental death after TV actor Kushal Punjabi's body was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. The police have recovered a suicide note that mentions that nobody should be blamed for his death. The one and a half page suicide note was found in Kushal's apartment. The note was written in English, and it mentions that 50 percent of his assets be divided equally among his parents and sister, and 50 percent to be given to his 3-year-old son Kian.

The Bandra police reportedly received a call on Thursday night at around 11 pm. Upon reaching the actor's residence, the police found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. A police inspector attached to Bandra Police told a leading news daily that the suicide note has been recovered from the actor's apartment and the ADR has been registered as well.

Mumbai: Television actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Pali Hill residence. Police has found a suicide note at his residence. Accidental Death Report (ADR) filed, further investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

According to sources, Kushal Punjabi’s parents were trying to reach him, however, he didn't respond to their calls. His parents then reached Kushal’s residence and opened the door with duplicate keys. They found his body hanging from the ceiling fan and they called the police soon after.

Paramjit Singh Dahiya, DCP Zone 09 told a leading media house that Kushal Punjabi was alone at his residence and the doors of the house were locked from the inside. Kushal Punjabi is married to a European model Audrey Dolhen, who is currently abroad. The DCP also revealed that they don’t find any suspicious aspect of the actor’s death. However, the inquiries are underway.

