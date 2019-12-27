Kushal Punjabi's Last Instagram Post Shows How Much He Loved His Dear Son

Television actor and model Kushal Punjabi passed away on Thursday night. Kushal married European model Audrey Dolhen in 2015. He was a doting father to his son Kian who was born in 2016. Kushal had posted an Instagram story which was a photo of his son with a heart. Check out his last Instagram story.

The Instagram story was posted nearly 22 hours prior to the sad demise of the actor. The actor had posted a picture with his son three days back, where the father-son duo looked adorable together. In the picture, Kushal and Kian smiled at the camera.

Kushal Punjabi started his career in 2000, as a dancer and a model. At the initial stage of his career, he was a part of a music video called Deewane Toh Deewane Hai. He was a part of several TV shows including CID, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Yeh Dil Chahe More, Kasam Se, Sssshhh... Phir Koi Hai, among others. He also participated in popular reality shows like Fear Factor and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. Kushal Punjabi has acted in several movies like Salaam-e-Ishq, Andaaz, Kaal, as well as Lakshya.

Television celebrities have posted an Instagram post to reminisce the sad demise of Kushal Punjabi. Fellow actor Karanvir Bohra was a close friend of Kushal he took to his social media account and posted about the demise of his friend. He wrote about all the good things that Kushal stood for and shared what a doting father he was to his son. Many television actors like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, and Hiten Tejwani amongst others have commented on Karanvir Bohra’s post. The television industry mourns the sad demise of the talented actor.

