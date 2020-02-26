Life Below Zero Port Protection Cast: All About The Survivors Of Alaska

Life Below Zero is a new show which is technically a continuation of Port Protection Alaska, a NatGeo series that first premiered in 2015 and aired three seasons. However, Life Below Zero is a brand new spin-off of the show by NatGeo.

The executive producer of the Life Below Zero Joseph Litzinger, in an interview with an entertainment portal, said that it is a fresh take on the much loved first season with an added Life Below Zero edge.

The producer also said that the difference between the regular LBZ and the Port Protection version is the show’s “quirky characters”—but there’s also a different focus on what they’re doing in Alaska.

Life Below Zero: Port Protection Cast

Gary Muehlberger

Gary Muehlberger has been a part of the Port cast for 39 years now. Gary’s self-taught subsistence survival skills are legendary amongst the community, who seek out his teachings, especially when it comes to trapping. Gary’s biggest asset is a 100-year-old fishing boat, The Margaret T. Gary is rarely seen without his dog trapper.

Mary Miller

Mary Miller grew up as a city girl, however her desire to get away from the real world brought her to Port Protection. She learned shooting at a very early age and now she aces at her shooting skills. She, in a video, accepted that sometimes it is scary to go hunting but she loves to experience such adventures inside the woods.

Stuart Andrews

Stuart is a fisherman who loves doing things in his own ways. Stuart’s entrepreneurial streak runs strong though he has a laid back attitude. When he is not hiring out his fishing vessel, the Donna Mae, or making resupply runs for the community, he’s looking for ways to better himself. He often goes fishing with Squibbs.

David Squibb

Squibb has been living in Port Protection for 17 years and says this is the best decision he's ever made. Away from the world valued financial wealth, mundane jobs, and consumerism, Squibb decided to seek out a life in the wilderness. He is proud of living a subsistence lifestyle and feels that the basic survival skills like hunting, harvesting, milling, and fishing are being lost by the general population. He feels the people in Port Protection live like “kings on pennies,” and he loves every minute of his self-proclaimed “minimalist lifestyle.”

Sam Carlson

Sam is a proud Alaskan who has lived in Port Protection for over 50 years. Sam is self-taught and continuously uses his own ingenuity to better himself and his surroundings. In his spare time, he also loves to read quantum physics.

