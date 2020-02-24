'Madam Sir' Cast Is Full Of Talented Artists | HERE Is The List Of Actors

Madam Sir is an upcoming show which will be being aired on Sab TV and it has already been creating some buzz amongst the people. The show will have four ladies playing the lead roles as lady police officers. Madam Sir will start on Sab TV from February 24, 2020. Have a look at the cast of the show here.

Madam Sir cast breakdown

Yuktii Kapoor

Yuktii Kapoor will play one of the police officers on the show Madam Sir. She will play the role of Karishma Singh. She has been defined as energetic and always on her toes. Previously, Yuktii Kapoor has been a part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Siya Ke Ram, and Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga.

Gulki Joshi

Gulki Joshi will play a pivotal part in this show. She will be seen essaying the role of Haseena Mallik, who will be the Station House Officer on the show. She has been described in the trailer as someone who has very empathetic. Previously, she has been a part of shows like Adaalat and Phir Subah Hogi. Have a look at her character description.

Bhavika Sharma

Bhavika Sharma will also be a pivotal part of the show. She will be seen playing Santosh Sharma, who will be the constable amongst the lady officers. She has been described as a new recruit at the police station. Have a look at her character description here.

Sonali Naik

Sonali Naik will be seen playing a head constable in the show. Her character on the show is called Pushpa Singh. The actor will be seen having a very graceful attitude on the show. She is the only officer who can be spotted in a salwar kameez on the show. Have a look.

Gaurav Wadhwa

Gaurav Wadhwa will be the male character amongst these leading ladies. He is all set to be seen as Sunny on Madam Sir. His character is said to be a journalist on the show, according to a leading daily.

