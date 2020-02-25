'It Happened In Calcutta Cast': Meet Ronobir Chatterjee And Kusum Of ALTBalaji's Webseries

It Happened in Calcutta is a new web series that is presented by ALTBalaji. In the recent past, Ekta Kapoor announced the cast of the web series. While the male lead is the popular television face Karan Kundra, the female lead of the show would be played by a new face that is Naghma Rizwan. The period-drama titled It Happened in Calcutta is slated to premiere on February 29, 2020.

Ekta Kapoor made an official announcement about Karan Kundra playing the lead in the show last year. However, the female lead was finalised much later.

It Happened in Calcutta cast

Karan Kundra as Ronobir Chatterjee

Karan Kundra is one of the popular television actors who was last seen in the show MTV Love School 4, where he hosted the show with his long time beau Anusha Dandekar. The duo recently launched their clothing line together and share a great bond with each other. Karan Kundra would be essaying the role of Ronobir Chatterjee.

Ronobir Chatterjee is the male lead of the show It Happened in Calcutta. The actor would be essaying the role of a college playboy in the first half of the story while later in the story he would be seen as a senior doctor who will visit from London to Calcutta.

Naghma Rizwan as Kusum

Ekta Ravi Kapoor and Karan Kundra talked about the female lead hunt for the web series and said that it took 2.5 years to find the perfect face for It Happened in Calcutta. They also revealed that more than three hundred girls auditioned for the role of Kusum.

The female lead Naghma Rizwan was unveiled by ALTBalaji to the audience through a special video. Naghma Rizwan is a Kolkata-based girl and this is the first time she would be seen on-screen.

In the story, Naghma Rizwan would be playing the role of a studious girl who would score entry in the MBBS section of the college. She would turn out to be the only girl who would sit in the MBBS section. Later in the story, she would play the role of a doctor who would work with Ronobir Chatterjee.

About the web series, It Happened in Calcutta

It Happened in Calcutta directed by Ken Ghosh, revolves around a girl Kusum, who aspires to become a doctor. She gets into Calcutta Medical college, where she comes across a handsome boy Ronobir. She falls in love with Ronobir and spends most of her college time with him.

