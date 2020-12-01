Lillete Dubey Joins The Cast Of 'Qubool Hai 2.0' As 'Nilofer' For A 10-episodes Series

Evergreen sensation Lillete Dubey is the newest member to join Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti on the sets of the refreshed season of Qubool Hai. The 66 years old thespian and actress who used the lockdown for reflective thinking and distanced herself from social media will be portraying the character of Nilofer in the upcoming web-series. She will bring her magic to the smart screen in an enigmatic role as she unfurls some pivotal twists in the storyline. The timeless beauty was also spotted doing a photoshoot with the ensemble cast today.

Lillete Dubey joins the cast of Qubool Hai 2.0

The 10-episode romantic drama, titled Qubool Hai 2.0, will be centred around the lead couple Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui but will have a new premise. It is being produced by Mrinal Abhigyan Jha under the banner MAJ Productions and is slated to release by early 2021. Scheduled for a launch of ZEE5, it will be fun to take viewers down the memory lane and bring back the cult show in an all-new avatar.

The Indian soap opera Qubool Hai was a popular show which aired for several years. The series starring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover focused on the Muslim Community. It initially aimed to dispel stereotypes regarding Islam and had been credited for pioneering Muslim oriented programming in Indian TV.

Karan Singh Grover was later replaced by Raqesh Bapat. The show also focused on the lives of Humaira Siddiqui Sheikh portrayed by Ketki Kadam. It also starred Rishabh Sinha, Vikrant Massey and Mohit Sehgal at one point in the show. Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti had become the audience's favourite on-screen couple within no time. And now that the couple will be making an appearance on the screen soon, the news certainly has created a frenzy amongst their fans.

