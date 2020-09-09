Karan Singh Grover's Rebooted Qubool Hai 2.0 To Not Have OG Producer-director, Gul Khan?

TV actors Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to reunite for Qubool Hai 2.0 aka Qubool Hai reboot. Both KSG & Surbhi Jyoti were immensely loved for their onscreen pair of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui. Earlier, a report by SpotboyE had said that the duo will be reuniting for the Qubool Hai sequel. However, it has now been revealed that this on-screen reunion is going to be without producer-director Gul Khan, who originally directed the Zee TV network serial. Read on for the whole story.

Qubool Hai 2.0 not to have producer-director Gul Khan?

Gul Khan had actually produced and directed the KSG & Surbhi Jyoti starrer in 2012. Recently, Gul Khan, in an interview with Pinkvilla, stated that she was approached for the digital reboot of Qubool Hai, but they could not find a common ground for an agreement, so she won't be working on the Qubool Hai 2.0. According to reports, the Qubool Hai sequel is in the process with a new storyline. The digital sequel will have 10-12 episodes and the shooting for Qubool Hai sequel will start in October.

Qubool Hai was a Zee TV popular show starring Surbhi Jyoti and KSG in the lead roles. Qubool Hai started airing in 2012 and the TV serial saw a successful run of four years till 2016 before it went off the air. The show will now stream the sequel on the digital platform called Zee5 after 4 years from when the show was last aired.

Qubool Hai's Gul Khan

Gul Khan is a famous and successful Indian producer, writer and director. Gul Khan is also the co-creative head and co-producer of the production banner called 4 Lions Films. She is known for producing shows like Geet, Qubool Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Ishqbaaaz, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hain Jinn Ka and Nazar 2 to name a few. Most of these shows have been immensely successful amongst the Indian audience. Gul Khan's husband Gorky M is the co-founder of the production banner 4 Lions Films. He is also the founder of Forum 32 and GMax Studios Network along with being a director, photographer and producer.

