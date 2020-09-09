Last Updated:

Karan Singh Grover's Rebooted Qubool Hai 2.0 To Not Have OG Producer-director, Gul Khan?

Karan Singh Grover's rebooted Qubool Hai 2.0 to not have original producer-director, Gul Khan? The news comes one day after Qubool Hai reboot speculations.

karan singh grover

TV actors Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to reunite for Qubool Hai 2.0 aka Qubool Hai reboot. Both KSG & Surbhi Jyoti were immensely loved for their onscreen pair of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui. Earlier, a report by SpotboyE had said that the duo will be reuniting for the Qubool Hai sequel. However, it has now been revealed that this on-screen reunion is going to be without producer-director Gul Khan, who originally directed the Zee TV network serial. Read on for the whole story.

Qubool Hai 2.0 not to have producer-director Gul Khan?

Gul Khan had actually produced and directed the KSG & Surbhi Jyoti starrer in 2012. Recently, Gul Khan, in an interview with Pinkvilla, stated that she was approached for the digital reboot of Qubool Hai, but they could not find a common ground for an agreement, so she won't be working on the Qubool Hai 2.0. According to reports, the Qubool Hai sequel is in the process with a new storyline. The digital sequel will have 10-12 episodes and the shooting for Qubool Hai sequel will start in October.

Qubool Hai was a Zee TV popular show starring Surbhi Jyoti and KSG in the lead roles. Qubool Hai started airing in 2012 and the TV serial saw a successful run of four years till 2016 before it went off the air. The show will now stream the sequel on the digital platform called Zee5 after 4 years from when the show was last aired.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Qubool Hai's Gul Khan

Gul Khan is a famous and successful Indian producer, writer and director. Gul Khan is also the co-creative head and co-producer of the production banner called 4 Lions Films. She is known for producing shows like Geet, Qubool Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Ishqbaaaz, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hain Jinn Ka and Nazar 2 to name a few. Most of these shows have been immensely successful amongst the Indian audience. Gul Khan's husband Gorky M is the co-founder of the production banner 4 Lions Films. He is also the founder of Forum 32 and GMax Studios Network along with being a director, photographer and producer. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Promo Image courtesy: KSG & Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

 

 

