Karan Singh Grover And Surbhi Jyoti To Reprise Their Roles In 'Qubool Hai 2.0'

The television series Qubool Hai which started in the year 2012 on Zee channel gained a lot of popularity. The cast of the show included Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles. After the show's last episode in 2016, the creators have announced the news about Qubool Hai sequel. The sequel will be called Qubool Hai 2.0. Read more details about the show's reboot here.

More details about the 'Qubool Hai 2.0' series

Qubool Hai sequel is all set to return with the same old pair from the original, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as Asad and Zoya in the reboot as well. Although, a completely different take or the new element of the show will be that the reboot will only have 10 episodes.

The show will premier on an OTT platform unlike its original which had about 864 episodes and aired on ZEE TV from 2012 to 2016. The show will be made in a web series pattern and will be launched on ZEE5 sometime in 2021. ZEE5 took to their Instagram accounts to reveal the news of the reboot. See the post here.

The short web series will bring 10 new episodes for the fans, which will be different from the original but would maintain the theme of the show. Qubool Hai 2.0 will be directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto. The reboot will be classified as a ZEE5 original produced by Mrinal Jha under her banner MAJ Productions. .According to a report by MissMalini, Gul Khan the creator of the original show won't be a part of the reboot due to creative differences.

Apart from Surbhi and Karan Singh Grover some other popular names to join the cast of Qubool Hai are Arif Zakaria and Mandir Bedi. Mandira and Arif are new additions to the story as they weren't a part of the original. The cast of original Qubool Hai included Karan Singh Grover, Namik Paul, Shehzad Sheik, Shalini Kapoor, Surbhi Chandana and Alka Kaushal in some of the pivotal and recurring roles.

Fans are excited to see this lovely couple back on ZEE5 and creating great chemistry again. The story of the original show revolved around an NRI named Zoya Farooqui who moves to India in search of her father from New York. She meets Asad Ahmed Khan a rich successful businessman and the two inevitable fall in love. The show then goes through a lot of drama and tragedies.

IMAGE CREDITS: @my_tellyworld IG

