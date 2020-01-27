The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash: Cristiano Ronaldo Grieves Legend's Untimely Demise

Basketball News

As the tragic news of untimely death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant surfaced, soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed sorrow on the heartbreaking news

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

As the tragic news of untimely death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant surfaced, tributes and condolences started pouring in from across the world. Several sportspeople including soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo have expressed sorrow on the heartbreaking news.

READ | Justin Beiber, Kayne West, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

Kobe's words for Ronaldo and Messi

In the last interview to an international media before his untimely death, Bryant reportedly spoke highly of the soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He called Messi one of the best athletes and added that ‘Ronaldo is right there with him’.

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was traveling in a private helicopter along with his daughter Gianna, has passed away in the helicopter crash. As per the reports, all nine people on board the helicopter including the pilot have died in the crash. The helicopter passed over Boyle Heights, near Dodger Stadium, and circled over Glendale during the flight before crashing and bursting into flames in Calabasas, California at about 9:47 am (local time). Weather conditions at the time were reported to be foggy. 

READ | US President Donald Trump, His Family, Offers Condolences Over Kobe Bryant's Death

Reactions pour in

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters after him and the second daughter Gianna's passing. Soon after the news of Bryant's passing surfaced, tributes started pouring in from all across the world. From former teammates and competitors to former and current Presidents of the United States Barack Obama and Donald Trump have expressed disbelief and offered condolences on the NBA legend's death. Bryant’s death stunned Los Angeles and the sports world, which mourned one of basketball’s greatest players. Fans and netizens who are unable to digest the news of the untimely death of the NBA superstar are still in denial.

READ | Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Bryant Also Killed In Devastating Helicopter Crash: Report

READ | Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
VIJAY VS VIJAY: THE ULTIMATE BATTLE
NETIZENS PRAISE ITBP HIMVEERS
FIRST WOMAN NAVY PILOT SUB LT
CELEBS OPEN LETTER ON CAA/NRC
ADNAN SAMI ON TUKDE-TUKDE GANG
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA