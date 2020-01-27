Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash: Cristiano Ronaldo Grieves Legend's Untimely Demise

As the tragic news of untimely death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant surfaced, tributes and condolences started pouring in from across the world. Several sportspeople including soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo have expressed sorrow on the heartbreaking news.

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Kobe's words for Ronaldo and Messi

In the last interview to an international media before his untimely death, Bryant reportedly spoke highly of the soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He called Messi one of the best athletes and added that ‘Ronaldo is right there with him’.

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was traveling in a private helicopter along with his daughter Gianna, has passed away in the helicopter crash. As per the reports, all nine people on board the helicopter including the pilot have died in the crash. The helicopter passed over Boyle Heights, near Dodger Stadium, and circled over Glendale during the flight before crashing and bursting into flames in Calabasas, California at about 9:47 am (local time). Weather conditions at the time were reported to be foggy.

Reactions pour in

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters after him and the second daughter Gianna's passing. Soon after the news of Bryant's passing surfaced, tributes started pouring in from all across the world. From former teammates and competitors to former and current Presidents of the United States Barack Obama and Donald Trump have expressed disbelief and offered condolences on the NBA legend's death. Bryant’s death stunned Los Angeles and the sports world, which mourned one of basketball’s greatest players. Fans and netizens who are unable to digest the news of the untimely death of the NBA superstar are still in denial.

