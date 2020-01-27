Lakers Fans Create Impromptu Kobe Bryant Memorial As LA Mourns Death Of NBA Legend

The city of Los Angeles plunged into a state of shock and despair this past weekend. Five-time NBA champion, 18-time NBA All-Star and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning (Sunday night IST). The helicopter was carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others. There were no survivors from the crash. The city of Los Angeles drowned in mourning on Sunday outside the home of Kobe Bryant's exploits - the Staples Center.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: Barack Obama Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Basketball Legend

Kobe Bryant memorial: Bleeding city of Los Angeles creates memorial outside Staples Center

Kobe Bryant spent the entirety of his NBA career with the Lakers. The four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP enjoyed the swansong of his NBA career with a season-high 60 points against Utah Jazz, outscoring the entire Jazz team in Q4 of the game. Lakers fans gathered outside Staples Center on Sunday to mourn the death of the Lakers legend. Fans carried huge portraits of Kobe Bryant, while monitors outside the Staples Center flashed pictures in tribute of the fallen Lakers legend.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: Raptors, Spurs Both Take 24-second Violations In Honour Of Lakers Legend

Ernest Washington, 59-year-old artist, came to the memorial with a sketch he had drawn of Bryant and had fans sign his poster. He said he would never forget #kobeBryant scoring 81 points on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/mfGWOEQFrD — Sam Levin (@SamTLevin) January 27, 2020

Flowers being set up at LA Live for Kobe Bryant



The Grammys are at Staples Center tonight, so plaza in front is blocked off. Dozens already beginning to gather here pic.twitter.com/6gHUVwGphB — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 26, 2020

Fans took to placing flowers outside the Staples Center. A sort of impromptu Kobe Bryant memorial, therefore, was created as the city of Los Angeles tried to get to grips with the shocking news. A number of NBA players, both current and former voiced their sorrow as they joined in the mourning. Kobe Bryant's death did not just send shockwaves across the NBA world but also had a far-reaching effect on other sports. The Lakers legend ended his career as the fourth leading scorer in NBA history. He will always be remembered for dominating the NBA, both on and off the court, in the Purple and Gold of the Lakers.

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: PSG Star Neymar Pays '24' Tribute To 'The Black Mamba'

Also Read | 'Absolutely Devastated': Virat Kohli Mourns The Death Of Basketball Giant Kobe Bryant