Lakers Fans Create Impromptu Kobe Bryant Memorial As LA Mourns Death Of NBA Legend

Basketball News

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world this past weekend as news of Kobe Bryant's death broke out. The Lakers legend was killed in a helicopter crash in LA.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers

The city of Los Angeles plunged into a state of shock and despair this past weekend. Five-time NBA champion, 18-time NBA All-Star and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning (Sunday night IST). The helicopter was carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others. There were no survivors from the crash. The city of Los Angeles drowned in mourning on Sunday outside the home of Kobe Bryant's exploits - the Staples Center. 

Kobe Bryant memorial: Bleeding city of Los Angeles creates memorial outside Staples Center

Kobe Bryant spent the entirety of his NBA career with the Lakers. The four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP enjoyed the swansong of his NBA career with a season-high 60 points against Utah Jazz, outscoring the entire Jazz team in Q4 of the game. Lakers fans gathered outside Staples Center on Sunday to mourn the death of the Lakers legend. Fans carried huge portraits of Kobe Bryant, while monitors outside the Staples Center flashed pictures in tribute of the fallen Lakers legend. 

Fans took to placing flowers outside the Staples Center. A sort of impromptu Kobe Bryant memorial, therefore, was created as the city of Los Angeles tried to get to grips with the shocking news. A number of NBA players, both current and former voiced their sorrow as they joined in the mourning. Kobe Bryant's death did not just send shockwaves across the NBA world but also had a far-reaching effect on other sports. The Lakers legend ended his career as the fourth leading scorer in NBA history. He will always be remembered for dominating the NBA, both on and off the court, in the Purple and Gold of the Lakers. 

Published:
