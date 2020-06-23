Nia Sharma's List Of Awards And Accolades Under Her Cap; Check Out

Nia Sharma has become a household name for her stellar performances on TV and has won many awards for the same. Here is a list of awards and accolades Nia Sharma won. The list includes Zee Rishtey Award, ITA Awards and more.

Zee Rishtey Awards for favourite New Jodi

In 2014, Nia Sharma bagged the Zee Rishtey Award for favourite New Jodi category with actor Ravi Dubey for her then-hit serial, Jamai Raja. Starring Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Anchit Kaur in the leading roles, Jamai Raja follows the story of Siddharth, a hotelier, who takes up the responsibility of repairing the relationship between his independent wife, Roshni, and his enterprising mother-in-law, Durga Devi. The much-loved show ran for nearly three years on TV and aired more than 700 episodes.

ITA Awards

The Indian Television Academy Awards, also known as the ITA Awards, is an annual event organised by the Indian Television Academy to honour the excellence of artists working in the Indian Television Industry. In 2015, Nia Sharma bagged the award for her much-loved character Roshni, from Jamai Raja, which stars on Zee TV. Earlier, this award was also given to actors like Sanjeeda Shaikh, Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, Mandira Bedi and Ankita Lokhande.

Nia Sharma ITA Award for Desh Ki Dhadkan, Best Actress

Nia Sharma earned immense appraisal for her performance as Maanvi in Star Plus‘ Ek Hazaaron Main Meri Behna Hai and also earned the Best Actress Desh Ki Dhadkan award in ITA 2012. Starring Krystal D’Souza, Nia Sharma, Kushal Tandon and Karan Tacker in the leading roles, Ek Hazaaron Main Meri Behna Hai follows the journey of two sisters, who experience love and life together. Earlier, this award was given to Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar, Shweta Tiwari, Mona Singh, Ratna Pathak and Avika Gor.

Nia on the professional front

Nia dipped her toes into the world of television with the much-loved show Kaali. The actor became a household name and gained immense recognition with her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia also forayed into the digital space with the popular web series Twisted 2, which follows the story of Aliyah Mukherjee who is framed for the murder of her boyfriend Vinod. The story of the show gets further interesting when it is later revealed that Aryan, who has wasted his life trying to nab Aliyah for the murders, has now gone rogue and now plans to beat Aliyah at her own game. He thus starts the game of love, hate, and murders between the two.

Nia is being currently seen in the television show, Naagin 4. The show is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14.

