Nia Sharma Vs Vahbiz Dorabjee- Who Pulled Off The Black Saree Look Better?

Nia Sharma and Vahbiz Dorabjee are both very popular names in the Indian television industry. Apart from acting, the two have also made a name for themselves in the fashion industry. Here is who out of the two actors wore the black saree better. Read to know more:

Nia Sharma vs Vahbiz Dorabjee- Who wore the black saree better?

Nia Sharma is seen posing in a shimmery black saree. She has worn a one-sided off-shoulder tube blouse. The actor has worn long hanging earrings. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. Nia Sharma has applied nude makeup and a brown shade lipstick.

In comparison to Nia Sharma, Vahbiz Dorabjee is seen wearing a plain black saree, with a sleeveless blouse. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a messy look. Vahbiz Dorabjee has applied nude makeup.

On the work front

Nia Sharma is a popular television actor, known best for her role in Naagin. The actor made her television debut by playing Anu in Star Plus's Kaali and rose to fame with her role as Manvi Vadhera, in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Apart from her popularity in the daily soaps, Nia Sharma has gained a lot of eyeballs all over the country since she was ranked in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list (published by Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017). Apart from being very successful in her acting career, Nia Sharma is also often spotted making style statements.

Vahbiz Dorabjee made her television debut with the television serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, playing the character of Panchi Dobriyal. She has won an award for the best supporting role in 2011 for Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. In 2013, she played the role of Alak in the television series Saraswatichandra. She was part of the television series Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, where she played the role of Maggie Kant. Along with having a successful acting and modelling career, Vahbiz Dorabjee is also often praised for her fashion choices.

