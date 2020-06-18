Nia Sharma Or Urvashi Dholakia, Who Wore The Bright Pink Pantsuit Better?

As the wrath of the ongoing corona pandemic continues, people are rigorously following social distancing and prefer to stay indoors. Hence, celeb spotting in stylish attires are a rare sight nowadays. While reminiscing some of the coolest fashion faceoff's of the telly land, we stumbled upon an interesting one between Naagin 4 fame actor Nia Sharma and former Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia. Both these fashionable small-screen stars wore similar-looking pink pantsuits on different occasions. But whose semi-corporate look you like the most is something you can decide after looking at these pictures.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a true-blue fashionista. The beauty has time and again made headlines for her alluring fashion choices. Be it her tulle gowns or skin-hugging ensembles, she rocks in all. Nia Sharma took to her Instagram to share these gorgeous pictures. The Jamai Raja actor, who is known for her bold style, kept it alive by donning a bright pink pantsuit. Nia paired her pantsuit with a white bralette with net details.

With white pencil heels, Sharma matched her bralette shade with her fashionable footwear keeping pink and white contrast intact. For hair, Nia Sharma opted for voluminous curls pulled on one side. She kept her makeup very shimmery with lots of bronzer. A minimalistic choker neckpiece and bold matte brown lips completed her look in the most flattering way. Posing with her endearing smile, Nia Sharma sure did ace this edgy pantsuit look.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, who always stays in the limelight for her unapologetically straightforward opinions is an absolute stunner on the fashion front as well. The former Bigg Boss winner ups her fashion game with her every public appearance. During a photoshoot, Urvashi Dhokalia wore this uber-chic pantsuit. Urvashi paired it with a white sleeveless v-neck top and looked spectacular. Urvashi Dholakia, unlike Nia Sharma, accessorised her pink pantsuit heavily with a chunky golden heart neckpiece, contemporary pair of earrings and a matching gold bracelet.

Also, her oversized golden frame oval sunglasses accentuated her overall look, making it ideal for summers. Similar to her quirky jewellery, Urvashi Dholakia wore golden peep-toe heels. For hair, the Dekh Bhai Dekh actor didn't do much and kept them open and straight. However, for makeup, Urvashi wore her statement bold matte pink lips and defined brows.

