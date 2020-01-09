Selena Gomez Reveals What Kidney Transplant Surgery Was Like Ahead Of Album Release

Selena Gomez has been open about her health struggles over the past few years. But while gearing up to release her third and latest studio album, Rare, the singer was her most candid as she reflected on the severity of her past struggles while looking at the bright future. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Selena Gomez opened up about the struggles that she went through with mental health beginning in her early 20s.

Selena Gomez recalls waking up after surgery

The pop singer recalled that her highs were really high and that her lows were really difficult to deal with and would take her weeks to get back with the day to day life. It was then that she found out that she suffered from mental health issues, which in fact was a relief. She added that identifying those issues and finding the right medication had completely changed her life, however, more health challenges were yet to come as in 2015, Selena Gomez revealed that she was battling lupus. While Selena maintained lupus was a huge thing that had happened to her, interrupting two of her world tours at the time, the kidney transplant she had in 2017 remains the scariest moment of her life as there was the possibility of her dying.

Selena Gomez further recalled a moment when she came out after the surgery and started to shake. This also caused her mother to panic before she was put back under, explaining she went back into surgery for another seven hours. It was this moment that made her happy to just be alive.

Selena Gomez's Rare releases on January 10

Currently, the pop star appears to be healthier than ever, with her upcoming album, Rare, set to debut this week on January 10. Rare is the third solo studio album by Selena Gomez and her first in five years. The lead single from the album Lose You to Love Me was dropped in October last year, topping the Billboard Hot 100, making it her first number-one single in the United States.

