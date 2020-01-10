Hollywood Movies With Breathtaking Visual Effects You Need To Rewatch

Creating the best visual effects in Hollywood movies has become an integral and exciting part of the film industry today. Ever so often, you see a new release that's a game-changer featuring awe-inspiring visuals and imaginary worlds coming to life.

All of this has only been made possible with the use of visual effects, an ever-evolving field that keeps pushing the filmmakers. Here is a quick look at some of the best visual effects in Hollywood movies:

Avatar (2009)

Avatar was the game-changer in the world of the VFX films. It was highly praised by the critics and fans for its groundbreaking visual effects when it came out in 2009. Avatar won Weta Digital six Visual Effects Society awards, which includes the VES equivalent of the best picture race, Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Feature Motion Picture.

Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated Interstellar has won the scientific community over by depicting the most accurate wormhole ever seen. The film’s jaw-dropping VFX went on to define what makes Interstellar such an amazing sci-fi drama with the best special effects in movies.

The effects are something that many fans remember about the movie and for good reason. The lifelike VFX work used in Interstellar has been key a factor that made the film so emotional, and the use of futuristic technology makes everything feel not only real but also the best and of today.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

The film was built on the success of the earlier film Rise of the Planet of the Apes. It’s a tale of humans and evolved apes who battle to survive in a post-apocalyptic near-future.

The film, directed by Matt Reeves, is a technological masterpiece where Weta Digital's CGI creatures are very much the stars of the film and the special effects used are incredible throughout.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The movie The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, released in 2002 and directed by Peter Jackson, definitely features one of the best visual effects in movies. A captivating storyline backed with Weta Digital’s groundbreaking visual effects made the film so much more special to watch.

Weta had even developed a sub-surface scattering lighting software to achieve realistic translucent human skin. VFX Master Joe Letteri which a special technical achievement Oscar, and his team won the Oscar, BAFTA and VES VFX awards.

