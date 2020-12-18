'Lupt' Actor Karan Aanand Practices 'Hapkido' Martial Arts And Educates Everyone About It

Lupt actor Karan Aanand is a fitness enthusiast and his Instagram handle is proof. Now, yesterday, the film and television actor gave everyone a sneak-peek into his Hapkido martial arts session on Instagram. In the video shared by him, Karan is seen performing the hybrid Korean Martial art form whereas he also shed some light on "What is Hapkido Martial arts?".

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal Shares Glimpse Of Third Eye Training, Aces Kalaripayattu Martial Arts Style

Karan Aanand educates everyone about Hapkido Martial Arts

Actor Karan Aanand, who started his journey as a child artist after finding his passion for acting at an early age, has shared the screen space with some of the most prolific Bollywood actors in multiple Hindi films. He has appeared in multiple Bollywood films including Javed Jafferi's Lupt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor & Priyanka Chopra's Gunday, Akshay Kumar's Baby and Salman Khan's Kick. In addition to being a passionate actor, the actor is also quite passionate about fitness which is quite evident from his Instagram handle.

Quite often, Karan shares his workout videos with fans on Instagram to propagate the importance of a fit and healthy lifestyle. After shelling out major fitness goals for fans on social media, the Lupt actor has now shared a video of himself performing Hapkido martial arts and also educated everyone about the hybrid Korean martial art form.

In his video, the 39-year-old explained that Hapkido is a form of self-defence, which originated from South Korea and it focuses on joint manipulation, throwing, blocking, kicking, and falling.

Also Read | Recap 2020: Here Are 10 Best Performances In Bollywood Movies By Actress In 2020

Furthermore, he also revealed that the martial art form also teaches the use of traditional weapons including a sword, knife, rope, cane and gun to name a few. Sharing the video of his live training session with Mr. Sardar Shaikh on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote, "My preparation with Hapkido!", wherein he is seen practising multiple types of high kicks and self-defence methods.

Check out Karan Aanand's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Recap 2020: Bollywood Actors Who Debuted In The Digital World Of Web-series This Year

On the work front, Karan Aanand was last seen in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Calendar Girls, which released in 2015. He will next be seen in his own indie film titled It's Over, which was shot during the COVID-19 lockdown. Apart from It's over, Karan will also feature in an upcoming short film titled Cigarette.

Also Read | YouTuber Carryminati Is All Set To Make His Bollywood Debut; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.