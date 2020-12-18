Recap 2020: Here Are 10 Best Performances In Bollywood Movies By Actress In 2020

Last Updated:

The year 2020 is coming to end and so far Bollywood has given fans blockbusters after blockbusters to its fans. From movies like Dil Bechara to Angrezi Medium, fans were hooked on to the best movies this year. And while the directors and the cast of these movies have received big praises, its truly been the actress who have stood out.  So here's a list Bollywood best actress 2020: 

2020 Best Performance in Bollywood - Female 

Dil Bechara - Sanjana Sanghi

Dil Bechara was one of the most popular movies of 2020 that was directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film casts Sushant Singh Rajput as Immanuel "Manny" Rajkumar Junior, Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu, Sahil Vaid as Jagdish "JP" Pandey and Saswata Chatterjee as Abhiraj Basu. While fans loved Sushant as Manny in the film, it was truly Sanjana Sanghi's acting as Kizie that made the film a whole. The film also received a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb. 

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Kajol 

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a movie to be relished, said fans. Fans saw Ajay Devgn play the role of Tanaji Malusare, Saif Ali Khan play the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore & Kajol play the role of Savitri Bai Malusare. The rating this film received on IMDb is - 7.6/10 & Kajol's acting in the film was also loved by fans. 

Gulabo Sitabo -  Srishti Shrivastava

Gulabo Sitabo is a film directed by Shoojit Sircar, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. It casts Farrukh Jaffar as Fatima Begum, Amitabh Bachchan as Chunnan "Mirza" Nawab, Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey Rastogi & Srishti Shrivastava as Guddo. Shrishti played a complex role of Baankey's sister trying to help her family out. The rating this film received on IMDb is 6.3/10. 

Angrezi Medium - Radhika Madan

Angrezi Medium is a film directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films. The film cast Irrfan Khan as Champak Ghasiteram Bansal & Radhika Madan as Tarika "Taru" Bansalin the lead role. Radhika won fans heart with this debut film of hers. The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.3/10. 

Malang - Disha Patani 

Malang was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and others. The film cast Anil Kapoor as Inspector Anjaney Agashe, Aditya Roy Kapur as Advait Thakur and Disha Patani as Sara Nambiar. Many fans loved the thriller movie and mentioned Disha's acting was great in the film. The rating this film received on IMDb is 6.5/10. 

Chintu Ka Birthday - Seema Bhargava

Chintu Ka Birthday is a film written and directed by Devanshu Singh and Satyanshu Singh. It casts Vinay Pathak as Madan Tiwary, Tillotama Shome as Sudha Tiwary, Seema Bhargava as Nani. Though Seema Bhargava is seen in many supporting roles in films, her acting in this 2020 film definitely won hearts. The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.8/10. 

 

Ludo -  Fatima Sana Shaikh

Ludo is a film directed by Anurag Basu for Netflix. The film casts Abhishek Bachchan as Batukeshwar Tiwari (Bittu), Aditya Roy Kapur as Akash Chauhan, Rajkummar Rao as Alok Kumar Gupta (Alu, Pankaj Tripathi as Rahul Satyendra Tripathi (Sattu) and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Pinky Jain. Fatima was once again seen in a complex role and gained wide-spread recognition for it as well.  The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.6/10. 

Lootcase - Rasika Dugal

Lootcase is a film directed by Rajesh Krishnan, It casts Kunal Khemu as Nandan Kumar, Lata's husband, Rasika Dugal as Lata Kumar, Vijay Raaz as Bala Rathore & Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Madhav Kolte. While many fans really enjoyed this film, Rasika's acting in the film was also quite loved. The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.6/10. 

Raat Akeli Hai -  Radhika Apte

Raat Akeli Hai is a Netflix film which directed by Honey Trehan. It cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav, Radhika Apte as Radha & Shweta Tripathi as Karuna Singh. Radhika again amazed audiences with her flawless performance in this film. The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.3/10. 

Serious Men - Indira Tiwari

Serious Men is a film directed by Sudhir Mishra. It casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ayyan Mani & Indira Tiwari as Oja Mani. Indira plays the simple role of Mani's wife & won the hearts of the audiences. The rating this film received on IMDb is 6.8/10. 

