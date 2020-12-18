Recap 2020: Here Are 10 Best Performances In Bollywood Movies By Actress In 2020

The year 2020 is coming to end and so far Bollywood has given fans blockbusters after blockbusters to its fans. From movies like Dil Bechara to Angrezi Medium, fans were hooked on to the best movies this year. And while the directors and the cast of these movies have received big praises, its truly been the actress who have stood out. So here's a list Bollywood best actress 2020:

2020 Best Performance in Bollywood - Female

Dil Bechara - Sanjana Sanghi

Also Read | Recap 2020: SSR, Nawaz, Rajkummar Rao and other top male performances of 2020

Dil Bechara was one of the most popular movies of 2020 that was directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film casts Sushant Singh Rajput as Immanuel "Manny" Rajkumar Junior, Sanjana Sanghi as Kizie Basu, Sahil Vaid as Jagdish "JP" Pandey and Saswata Chatterjee as Abhiraj Basu. While fans loved Sushant as Manny in the film, it was truly Sanjana Sanghi's acting as Kizie that made the film a whole. The film also received a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb.

Also Read | Daily ent recap Dec 17: 5 MI 7 crew members quit after Tom Cruise's rant & other news

I watched Dil Bechara last night. Sushant is outstanding and Sanjana Sanghi amazed me with fabulous acting. A beautiful story with a pathetic direction and super bad editing. The movie lacked connection but thanks to the actors' portray of emotions. Can't get over last frames :( — तोहार Masked ऊँगली (@MeetUunngLee) July 25, 2020

Dil Bechara is the most beautiful and emotional Bollywood film I have ever watched. Sushant Singh Rajput was a real diamond and Sanjana Sanghi acting is mind blowing and puts all the current actresses to shame. Also songs are too good especially Mai Tumhara and Taare Ginn. — ARJUN GROVER (@AJrockerYT) July 24, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Kajol

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a movie to be relished, said fans. Fans saw Ajay Devgn play the role of Tanaji Malusare, Saif Ali Khan play the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore & Kajol play the role of Savitri Bai Malusare. The rating this film received on IMDb is - 7.6/10 & Kajol's acting in the film was also loved by fans.

Also Read | Recap 2020: 10 memes that left the internet in splits in 2020

#Tanhaji Marvelous production. #3D quite engaging film.Superb acting by @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD @SharadK7 n all other actors. A tale of #Maratha valour! Film stays with you even after you leave the hall! Must watch for edge of the seat experience! @TSeries #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/f0jQfRh3kh — Purnima Sharma (@sharmapurnima1) January 9, 2020

love reading all positive reviews about Tanhaji. It makes me more and more excited! I need to watch it asap and Kajol‘s acting is outta the world.. she always makes me proud ❤️ #TanhajiWinsHearts #Savitribai — s🦋 (@seljolic) January 14, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo - Srishti Shrivastava

Gulabo Sitabo is a film directed by Shoojit Sircar, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. It casts Farrukh Jaffar as Fatima Begum, Amitabh Bachchan as Chunnan "Mirza" Nawab, Ayushmann Khurrana as Baankey Rastogi & Srishti Shrivastava as Guddo. Shrishti played a complex role of Baankey's sister trying to help her family out. The rating this film received on IMDb is 6.3/10.

Also Read | Recap 2020: From 'Rasbbhari' to 'Dangerous', list of web-series that failed to make a mark

GULABO SITABO (2020) Lucknow looks splendid but felt there was something listless about this one; it just didn’t work for me. I would have liked to have seen much more of the inner lives of the tenants of the haveli. Srishti Shrivastava & Farrukh Jafar are excellent though. — Dr Omar Ahmed (@bressonian) June 12, 2020

It's becoming a trend of sorts for Hindi films to have fantastic and complex roles for women in supporting roles. #GulaboSitabo is yet another film in which the stars on paper are men but the ones you want to see more of are women in minor roles, like Srishti Shrivastava's Guddo. — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) June 14, 2020

Angrezi Medium - Radhika Madan

Angrezi Medium is a film directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films. The film cast Irrfan Khan as Champak Ghasiteram Bansal & Radhika Madan as Tarika "Taru" Bansalin the lead role. Radhika won fans heart with this debut film of hers. The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.3/10.

ENGLISH MEDIUM REVIEW:

🌟🌟🌟 (3.5/5)

IRFAN KHAN comes back after 2 years and what a beautiful comeback! Supporting Cast Also did there Part Perfectly. The Film had an Ethical Genuine Heart Touching Story. Radhika madan's acting was astonishing.#imdb #englishmedium #irfankhan — Mahi Dubey 🎥 (@MahiDubey_md) March 16, 2020

Must Watch this film, @irrfank sir and radhika madan' s acting was astonishing, it shows how our dad penances things for us ❤️A roller coaster ride with hilarious ups and emotional downs.!



Must Watch #AngreziMedium



Get Well Soon Sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qOkknurAvB — Sanjeev Mahto 🇮🇳 (@SanjeevMaht0) March 13, 2020

Malang - Disha Patani

Malang was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and others. The film cast Anil Kapoor as Inspector Anjaney Agashe, Aditya Roy Kapur as Advait Thakur and Disha Patani as Sara Nambiar. Many fans loved the thriller movie and mentioned Disha's acting was great in the film. The rating this film received on IMDb is 6.5/10.

just finished watching #Malang movie, I think this is one of the finest work of @mohit11481 👌, @AnilKapoor , @kunalkemmu , @DishPatani and #AditiyaRoy all performed very well.. Just loved this film !! Mood Acha Hojata hai aisi thriller dekh kr 😁🙏 — 🎗Romeo✨✨ (@MeEngrr) December 12, 2020

Just finished watching #Malang Amazing work by @AdityaRoyKapoor Sir & @DishPatani Mam ❤️



Just loved it 💜 — Swapnonil Acharyya (@swapnoacharyya8) December 10, 2020

Chintu Ka Birthday - Seema Bhargava

Chintu Ka Birthday is a film written and directed by Devanshu Singh and Satyanshu Singh. It casts Vinay Pathak as Madan Tiwary, Tillotama Shome as Sudha Tiwary, Seema Bhargava as Nani. Though Seema Bhargava is seen in many supporting roles in films, her acting in this 2020 film definitely won hearts. The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.8/10.

#ChintuKaBirthday @pathakvinay is quite lovable and emerges as the best actor of the lot. @TillotamaShome is dependable and in one scene, she sings a beautiful song which is worth a watch. Seema Bhargava has a great part and excels https://t.co/qAxn4MHtSP — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) October 16, 2019

Ludo - Fatima Sana Shaikh

Ludo is a film directed by Anurag Basu for Netflix. The film casts Abhishek Bachchan as Batukeshwar Tiwari (Bittu), Aditya Roy Kapur as Akash Chauhan, Rajkummar Rao as Alok Kumar Gupta (Alu, Pankaj Tripathi as Rahul Satyendra Tripathi (Sattu) and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Pinky Jain. Fatima was once again seen in a complex role and gained wide-spread recognition for it as well. The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.6/10.

I watched one hour of Ludo yesterday & was quite taken with Fatima Sana Shaikh. She is very good in the film. (In a cast of stand out actors) — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) November 14, 2020

Chalo, watched Ludo. Good fun. Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Shalini Vatsa, Junior B and Pankaj Tripathi all do a kickass job.



But somehow a slightly less chaotic screenplay might have elevated this to Barfi and Jagga level.



Give it a shot! — Vikram Bondal (@vicramb) November 12, 2020

Lootcase - Rasika Dugal

Lootcase is a film directed by Rajesh Krishnan, It casts Kunal Khemu as Nandan Kumar, Lata's husband, Rasika Dugal as Lata Kumar, Vijay Raaz as Bala Rathore & Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Madhav Kolte. While many fans really enjoyed this film, Rasika's acting in the film was also quite loved. The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.6/10.

Lootcase is a good black situational comedy with a good Kunal Khemu lead act and nice turns by Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz and Rasika Dugal...#Lootcase #Lootcasereview #VijayRaaz #ranvirshorey — Snehith Kumbla (@moviesneh) August 2, 2020

Raat Akeli Hai - Radhika Apte

Raat Akeli Hai is a Netflix film which directed by Honey Trehan. It cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav, Radhika Apte as Radha & Shweta Tripathi as Karuna Singh. Radhika again amazed audiences with her flawless performance in this film. The rating this film received on IMDb is 7.3/10.

Just saw Raat Akeli Hai and while Nawazuddin and Radhika Apte are great as usual, the film really just falters in the second half. Knives Out is a much, much better film. — Pranaya (@inkthink) August 1, 2020

Serious Men - Indira Tiwari

Serious Men is a film directed by Sudhir Mishra. It casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ayyan Mani & Indira Tiwari as Oja Mani. Indira plays the simple role of Mani's wife & won the hearts of the audiences. The rating this film received on IMDb is 6.8/10.

Watched Indira Tiwari in Serious Men alongside Nawazuddin, she is there here to stay for a very very long time.. — Harshal (@harshalfF) October 20, 2020

the only thing I'd want to talk about in Serious Men is that Indira Tiwari is absolutely wonderful — shwe. (@calzonefiend) October 30, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Sanjana Sanghi & Srishti Shrivastava's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.