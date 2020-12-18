Recap 2020: Bollywood Actors Who Debuted In The Digital World Of Web-series This Year

This year many people spent a lot of their time indoors due to the global pandemic. This made the digital world bloom as many people were constantly relying on web-series for their entertainment. This made many actors shift to the digital world and the audience witnessed many actors making their web-series debut this year. Here are names of some Bollywood actors who debuted in web series in 2020 and won the hearts of the fans with their respective web-series. Read further ahead to know more about Bollywood actors who debuted in web series in 2020.

Bollywood actors web series debut in 2020

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is a very popular actor in the Hindi movie industry. He made his web-series debut this year with the crime thriller drama web-series, Breathe: Into the Shadows. The series is created and directed by Mayank Sharma, casting Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Amit Sadh as the lead characters. The web-series premiered on July 10, 2020, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor made his web-series debut this year with the romantic drama web-series, Bandish Bandits. The series is directed by Anand Tiwari and cast Naseeruddin Shah, Sherya Chaudhry, and Ritwik Bhowmik as the lead characters. The web-series premiered on August 4, 2020, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Has A Funny Bollywood Response To Updated ICC Test Rankings

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular names from the 90s Hindi movie industry. She made her comeback into the world of acting and made her web-series debut with the family drama, Mentalhood. The series is produced by Rupali Guha under her banner of the Film Farm India, casting Karisma Kapoor, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, and Sanjay Suri as the lead characters. The web-series premiered on March 11, 2020, on the OTT platform Alt Balaji.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is also a very well-known name from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The actor too made her comeback this year after enjoying a fair share of fame with the crime drama web-series, Aarya. The series is co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, casting Sushmita Sen as the lead character. This woman-centric web-series premiered on June 19, 2020, on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | John Abraham's Birthday: Sonakshi Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Other Stars Cherish 'fun Memories'

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian movie industry. He made his digital debut this year with a crime thriller drama web-series, Asur. The series is based on the popular American crime show, True detective, casting Arshad Warsi and Varun Sobti as the lead characters. The web-series premiered on March 2, 2020, on the OTT platform Voot Select.

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian movie industry. The actor made his web-series debut this year with the thriller drama series, Special Ops. The series is created by Neeraj Panday, casting Kay Kay Menon as the lead character. The web-series premiered on March 17, 2020, on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | Karan Johar Summoned By Narcotics Control Bureau In Bollywood Drugs Case

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter is one of the most talented actors in the young lot of Bollywood stars today. He made his web-series debut with the drama series, A Suitable Boy. The series is directed by Mira Nair, casting Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor as the lead characters. The web-series premiered on October 23, 2020, on the OTT platform Netflix.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol is a very well-known name in the Hindi movie industry. The actor made his web-series debut with the crime drama, Aashram. The series is directed by Prakash Jha and cast Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Tanmay Ranjan, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood, and Navdeep Tomar as the lead characters. The first season for the web-series premiered on August 28, 2020, on the OTT platform MX Player Orignal. The second season for the show was released on November 11, 2020.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At 'hate From Across Faiths & Bollywood' & 'vote Repellent' Claim

Lara Dutta Bhupathi

Lara Dutta Bhupathi is a very versatile actor and has often been praised for her performances on-screen. She made her web-series debut with the action comedy-drama, Hundred. The series is directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, and Taher Shabbir, casting Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Rinku Rajguru as the lead characters. The web-series premiered on April 25, 2020, on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi has been in the industry for a while now but rose to fame as he made his web-series debut this year with the crime drama, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The web-series is directed by Hansal Mehta and cast Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Hemant Kher, and Nikhil Dwivedi as the lead characters. The web-series premiered on October 9, 2020, on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.