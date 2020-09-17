'Friends' Star Maggie Wheeler Spills Beans On Janice's Nasal Voice In The Iconic Sitcom

Janice from Friends has been one of the highlights in the 1990s show, especially due to her voice. Janice's role was played by Maggie Wheeler in Friends, who recently spoke about changing her voice during the filming of the David Crane and Marta Kauffman show. In an interaction with News.com.au, the 59-year-old reminisced the good old days and revealed speaking differently during her audition for the role of Janice, which helped her impress the casting directors.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: 'Friends' Co-stars Look Oh-so-cute In Their Childhood Pictures

Maggie Wheeler speaks about the 'grating voice' of Janice from 'Friends'

Maggie Wheeler as Janice has been a part of the American sitcom Friends ever since its inception, till its conclusion. She played the love interest of lead character Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry, in the TV show. Recently, Wheeler spoke about her grating voice as Janice in Friends and how it helped her bag the role.

During her interaction with the online portal, she revealed that the grating voice of Janice was entirely her idea and she came up with it after being fired from her role in Ellen DeGeneres' show Ellen, aka These Friends Of Mine. Wheller added saying although she was extremely shaken after being fired from These Friends Of Mine, she felt liberated in a way to select the projects she wanted to do without any fear.

Also Read | How FRIENDS Cast Would Look If The Show Was Made Today

The Everybody Loves Raymond actor shared some details from her audition day for Friends and said she might have done the audition differently on any other day. However, she continued that since it came so quickly after she was fired from her previous show, she felt free to do what she wanted to do.

The American actor concluded saying it, fortunately, worked for her and in her favour. She also feels that Friends wouldn’t have happened to her, had she not gone through the 'fire'. Meanwhile, Friends hit the OTT streaming platform Binge today. The sitcom originally aired from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, on NBC and comprises ten successful seasons.

Also Read | Was Joan Pregnant On 'Girlfriends'? Learn More About The Character And Plot

Also Read | Why Did Toni Leave 'Girlfriends'? Read Why She And Joan Stopped Being Friends

(Image credit: Maggie Wheeler Instagram and Netflix UK & Ireland YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.