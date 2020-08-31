How FRIENDS Cast Would Look If The Show Was Made Today

FRIENDS is widely regarded as one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time. The show has a massive fanbase across the world. A fan page of the show on Instagram recently shared a post wherein they imagined what the characters would be doing if it was made in the present. The show stars David Schwimmer as Ross Geller; Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Greene; Courtney Cox as Monica Geller; Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani; Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in pivotal roles. Check out the post on FRIENDS cast:

What the cast of FRIENDS would be doing today

Now, everyone who has seen the show will absolutely relate and agree that Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey would for sure be doing the exact activities that are mentioned here.

Rachel is predicted to have 2k followers on Instagram, be obsessed with online shopping and wear aesthetic clothes which is true because while the show aired she wore the most stylish clothes, retail therapy was her favourite and she was the prom-queen who was famous in high school.

Monica is a cleanliness freak who has to do everything in an organised manner, can’t see a messy place, loves being the hostess and is a chef by profession. Thus, she is rightly predicted to have a cooking blog maintain a journal and watch room makeover videos.

Phoebe is a singer which justifies her having a YouTube channel as well as the Spotify subscription. She is always paying attention to what might hurt someone else’s feelings be it a person or a thing, and thus she would be organising online fundraisers.

Ross is a palaeontologist which explains him watching documentaries and giving online lectures. Chandler is well known for using his sarcasm as a defence mechanism, having a weird yet funny sense of humour and plays online games since he doesn’t have a strong dating game and that makes all the assumptions about him just right. Joey is an actor and good with girls which is why he would have long follower list, but “Joey doesn’t share food” and thus would be watching food challenges all day.

Fan reactions to the post:

More about the show

Fans of the sitcom have been eagerly waiting for the reboot of the show that was announced earlier this year but it has been pushed ahead because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The shoot for the reunion episode was supposed to start sometime by September end, but it is doubtful as the makers can’t assure a particular time due to the current situation.

In a conversation with Deadline, Jennifer Aniston mentioned the delay in the reunion due to the pandemic situation, but she also said that the delay came with an opportunity to make it more 'exciting' and 'funnier'. But whenever the reunion episode might release, it will surely garner some great attention and love as fans have been anticipating the show for quite some time now.

FRIENDS aired on NBC for a period of 10 years from September 1994 to May 2004, it has a total of 236 episodes and 10 seasons. Nominated for around 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, it has been one of the most critically acclaimed sitcoms of all time and also has the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy of the year 2002 to its name.

