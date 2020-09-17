Was Joan Pregnant On 'Girlfriends'? Learn More About The Character And Plot

The popular 2000s sitcom show Girlfriends is currently experiencing a popular revival, thanks to Netflix. The show which originally aired on UPN and CW network for eight seasons will now be streaming on Netflix. The fairly conventional sitcom Girlfriends is based on the life of four African American women who live in Los Angeles.

The show is heavily based on Sex and the City, which is another sitcom based on the life of four White American women living in New York. Fans get to follow these characters as they juggle their career, aspirations, love life and friendship all at the same time. Read on to find out, “Was Joan pregnant on Girlfriends?”

Was Joan pregnant on Girlfriends?

Similar to Sex and the City, babies don't play a big role in Girlfriends. However, the show featured an episode named “Pregnant Pause” in season 1 wherein Joan, played by Tracee Ellis Ross suspects that she might be pregnant. Joan is the motherly figure in the group and is always seen taking care of others until she suspects that she might actually become a mother.

Joan starts suspecting pregnancy when her periods are late. But her suspicions become concrete when she takes a pregnancy test and it turns out to be positive. Naturally, Joan who is very focused on her career at this point freaks out. However, as the news begins to sink in she realises that even though it's not what she had planned, having a baby might just be a blessing. Hence, a hopeful Joan heads to the gynaecologist's office to get a proper pregnancy test done. But, she is disappointed when the doctor revealed that she was indeed not pregnant. Joan leaves the doctor’s office disappointed.

Who does Joan end up with?

At the end of the season, 7 fans saw that Joan Clayton got engaged to Aaron Waters, who was her longtime love interest and a military man whom she had met while rehabilitating homes in New Orleans. Both Joan and Aaron were in New Orleans to rehabilitate the houses which were damaged by Hurricane Katrina. Joan moved into Aaron’s house while he was deployed to Iraq and rented her place to Lynn.

Girlfriends cast: Here is the incredible cast from the sitcom

Girlfriends starred American actor and television host Tracee Ellis Ross in the lead as Joan Clayton. Alongside Tracee, Golden Brooks played Maya Denise Wilkes, Persia White played Lynn Ann Searcy. Jill Marie Jones played Antoinette "Toni" Marie Childs-Garrett and Reggie Hayes was seen as William Jerrowme Dent, Esq.

