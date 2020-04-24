Mahabharat 2013 Cast: A Look At Pooja As Draupadi, Shaheer As Arjuna And More

Doordarshan was the first channel in India to air Mahabharat, which became one of the most-loved mythological series on Indian television within no time. The story of Mahabharat revolves around a dynastic struggle for the throne of Hastinapur, between the Kauravas and Pandavas, which also causes the great Kurukshetra War. Considering the immense response the show received during its run on television, Mahabharat was relaunched with a new cast on Star Plus. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of the 2013 series.

Pooja Sharma as Draupadi

Pooja Sharma is an Indian model-turned-actor, who shot to prominence post the success of her stint as Draupadi in Star Plus' Mahabharat. In the show, Pooja Sharma, who has also worked in shows RadhaKrishn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Porus, was shown as a fearless about-to-be queen of Indraprastha, who stood up for herself, when her husbands couldn't take a stand.

Saurabh Raj Jain as Krishna

Saurabh Raj Jain, who has played many mythological characters in his career, became a household name after Mahabharat, as the actor received immense appreciation from masses for his performance as Lord Krishna. In the show, Saurabh was shown as a guiding light to the Pandavas, who would turn up to the King of Dwarka in the times of turmoil.

Shaheer Shaikh as Arjuna

Considered as one of the most successful television actors of recent times, Shaheer Shaikh's first came to limelight with his performance as Arjuna in Mahabharat 2013. In the show, Shaheer Shaikh was seen playing the mythological character, Arjun, who always walks on the path justice and practices righteousness.

Saurav Gurjar as Bheem

Saurav Gurjar was lauded for his performance as Bheem in Mahabharat and was shown as a man, more powerful than anyone in the Pandava clan. In the show, Bheem was portrayed as someone who avenges the wrong-doings of the vicious Kaurava brothers and avenges Draupadi's insult.

Arpit Ranka as Duryodhan

Arpit Ranka won the hearts of critics and masses with his performance as Duryodhan. Reportedly, Duryodhan was Arpit's first negative character he played in his career. In the show, he is shown plotting against the Pandavas and usurping their right to hold the throne of Hastinapur.

(Image credits: Screengrab from Youtube)

