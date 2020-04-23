'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahiri Shares An Unmissable Throwback Picture With Late Smita Patil

Considering the positive response Ramayan received from the new-age audience, the cast of the much-successful biographical flick has seemingly left no stone unturned to entertain and connect with fans on social media. Actor Sunil Lahiri, who plays the character of Lakshman in Ramayan, has been treating fans with some unseen BTS pictures and throwback pictures. Recently, Sunil Lahiri dropped a throwback picture with late actor Smita Patil.

Sunil and Smita's unmissable picture

Sunil Lahiri took to his Instagram handle to share a priceless throwback picture with late Bollywood actor Smita Patil. As seen in the picture shared by Sunil Lahiri, the actor can be seen looking at Smita Patil, while she seems busy in conversation with someone behind the camera. As per his caption, the picture was from the sets of the much-loved 1980 movie, The Naxalites. Reminiscing his days of shooting the film, Sunil Lahiri wrote: "Sharing old memory with all my friends and followers, I was lucky to work in the very first film The Naxalites with most talented and beautiful actress late Ms Smita Patil and another very renowned and talented filmmaker writer late Mr KA Abbas at my late teenage age." Take a look at the picture shared by Sunil Lahiri:

Ramayan

Considered as one of the most successful television shows of all time, Ramayan has now returned to the television to keep the audience engaged with positivity amid lockdown. Starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahiri in the leading roles, Ramayan follows the story of Lord Rama’s trouble-filled journey to rescue his wife Sita from the ferocious demon king of Lanka, Ravan.

