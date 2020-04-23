'Ramayan' fans hail Laxman as 'king of monologue', call it better than Kartik Aryan's rant

Kartik Aryan won everybody’s heart with his monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and since then has been hailed as No.1 in delivering monologues, until recently somebody else beat Aryan in the ‘monologue game.’ On April 22, an episode of Ramayana aired which showed Laxman deliver a powerful monologue to defend Sita. The monologue has left netizens pleasantly surprised and many dubbed Laxman as the 'King of monologues'.

'The way he changes his expression'

In the scene, Lakshman aka actor Sunil Lahiri slams the idea of Sita going through Agnipariksha despite making numerous sacrifices in the abduction and even goes on to say that he should be punished for leaving her alone. The scene has left #Laxman trending on twitter and many appreciating his monologues in rather hilarious comments.

Read: Ramayan's Sita, Dipika Chikhlia Shares Pic With Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee; See Here

Read: Fans Prefer Ramayan's 'Lakshman-logue' Over Monologue King Kartik Aaryan, Call It 'epic'

Kartik Aaryan : I own the best monologue!



Lakshman Ji : Hold my dhanush!#Ramayan#Ramayana#रामायण



What a rant by @LahriSunil in today's episode! Truly proved himself as the best actor of the entire series! pic.twitter.com/TABa6utEN9 — Vidhyun Kapoor (@VK_Payne19) April 18, 2020

The way #Laxman Ji @LahriSunil ji changes his facial expressions from being in anger to that little brother's smile is damn good.

What an Actor 👏👏👏 #Ramayan #RamayanOnDDNational — Lockdown Thoughts (@Va1bhav_sharma) April 17, 2020

Laxman ji's expressions, dialogue delivery 🙏👌

Angry and in pain , perfectly portrayed by @LahriSunil .

No amount of appreciation is enough for his acting. #Ramayan — Quarantined संघी कुड़ी😼💕🇮🇳 (@Adizamybaee) April 18, 2020

Read: 'Ramayan' Star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala's Appearances In Hit Films

Read: 'Ramayan' Star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala's Appearances In Hit Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.