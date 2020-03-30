The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mahabharat Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Iconic Show

Television News

Mahabharat is one of the most popular TV shows. Its the story of the Pandava princes and their cousins. Here's Mahabharat serial cast list and their real names.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
mahabharat cast

With PM Narendra Modi announcing a lockdown in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, all the shows in the country have been stalled. To keep the audience entertained, on Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the TV show Mahabharat will run on Doordarshan channel from March 30 at 12 pm and 7 pm. Here's looking at the star-studded Mahabharat cast. 

Mahabharat is a television series based on the Hindu epic of the same name. The Mahabharat serial cast is huge and it commenced from October 2, 1988, to June 24, 1990, on DD National. Produced by B.R. Chopra and helmed by Ravi Chopra, the much-acclaimed series is back on Doordarshan now. It unfolds the story of the feud between the Pandava princes and their cousins-Kaurava princes. Here's a look at the iconic Mahabharat cast. 

Mahabharat serial cast 

  • Harish Bhimani as Samay 
  • Mukesh Khanna as Gangaputra Devavrata Bheeshma 
  • Nitish Bharadwaj as Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shri Krishna 
  • Puneet Issar as Husband of Bhanumati- Duryodhana
  • Rupa Ganguly as Princess of Panchala- Draupadi
  • Pankaj Dheer as Karna 
  • Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishtira- 1st Pandav/son of Kunti & Yama (husband of Draupadi)
  • Gufi Paintal as Shakuni
  • Praveen Kumar as Kuntiputra Bhim- 2nd Pandav 
  • Girja Shankar as Dhritrashtra- Father of Kauravas
  • Surendra Pal as Dronacharya
  • Renuka Israni as Gandhari- Queen of Hastinapur
  • Tarakesh Chauhan as King of Hastinapur
  • Nazneen as the mother of Karna- Maharani Kunti
  • Roma Manik as Rani Madri- Princess of Madra
  • Virendra Razdan as Vidur- the Maha Mantri of Hastinapur 
  • Pradeep Rawat as Ashwatthama- son of Dronacharya
  • Vinod Kapoor as Dushasan- Duryodhan's younger brother
  • Aloka Mukherjee as Subhadra- Arjuna's 2nd wife
  • Roopa Ganguly as Samragni Yagyaseni Draupadi
  • Sanjeev Chitre as Sahadeva- 5th Pandav
  • Sameer Chitre as Nakul- 4th Pandav
  • Ankur Javeri as young Arjun
  • Arjun as Kuntiputra Arjuna- 3rd Pandav

Also Read | After Ramayan & Mahabharat, now Circus to make a comeback on DD

Also Read | 'Mahabharat': Raj Babbar posts clip to reminisce role; shares how country was named Bharat

Mahabharat actors recurring cast

  • Sagar Salunkhe as Balram
  • Om Katare as Adhiratha
  • Raj Babbar as Chakravarti Samrat Bharat
  • Kapil Kumar as Shalya- Madri's father 
  • Saroj Sharma as Radha- Adhiratha's wife
  • Ashalata Wabgaonkar as Rajmata Shakuntala- King Dushyanta's wife
  • Razak Khan as Ghatotkach
  • Paramjeet Chima as Dashraj
  • Daboo Malik as Devavrath
  • Debashree Roy as Rajmata Satyavati- Shantanu's second wife
  • Sudesh Berry as Maharaj Vichitravirya
  • Meena Chakrabarty as Maharani Ambika- 2nd princess of Kashi
  • Dharmesh Tiwari as Kripacharya
  • Deep Dhillon as Jayadratha
  • Karunakar Pathak as Shishupala
  • Rana Jung Bahadur as Jarasandh
  • Dinesh Anand as Vikarna
  • Vishnu Sharma as Vasudev
  • Dara Singh as Hanuman
  • Sharat Saxena as Kichak 
  • Shavinder Mahal as Lord Shiva 
  • Satish Kaul as Indra
  • Kamlesh Maan as Devi Sulabha
  • Lalit Mohan Tiwari as Sanjaya
  • Ashok Banthia as Senapati Kritvarma
  • Ajay Sinha as Akroor
  • Karunakar Pathak as Shishupala- King of Chedi
  • Rakesh Bidua as Kashya- King Of Kashi
  • Gopi Krishna as Chitrasena
  • Sameer Rajda as Uttar- crown prince of Matsya
  • Chandni Sharma as Sudeshna
  • Ayub Khan as Parikshit
  • Sheela Sharma as Devaki- Vasudev's younger wife
  • Kshama Raj as Rohini- Vasudev's elder wife

Also Read | After 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' Too Makes A Comeback On DD National

 

Also Read | Internet filled with nostalgia as 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' make return on TV amid lockdown

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
WORLI'S KOLIWADA AREA QUARANTINED
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES