Mahabharat Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Iconic Show

With PM Narendra Modi announcing a lockdown in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, all the shows in the country have been stalled. To keep the audience entertained, on Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the TV show Mahabharat will run on Doordarshan channel from March 30 at 12 pm and 7 pm. Here's looking at the star-studded Mahabharat cast.
Mahabharat is a television series based on the Hindu epic of the same name. The Mahabharat serial cast is huge and it commenced from October 2, 1988, to June 24, 1990, on DD National. Produced by B.R. Chopra and helmed by Ravi Chopra, the much-acclaimed series is back on Doordarshan now. It unfolds the story of the feud between the Pandava princes and their cousins-Kaurava princes. Here's a look at the iconic Mahabharat cast.
