Mahabharat Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Iconic Show

With PM Narendra Modi announcing a lockdown in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus, all the shows in the country have been stalled. To keep the audience entertained, on Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the TV show Mahabharat will run on Doordarshan channel from March 30 at 12 pm and 7 pm. Here's looking at the star-studded Mahabharat cast.

Mahabharat is a television series based on the Hindu epic of the same name. The Mahabharat serial cast is huge and it commenced from October 2, 1988, to June 24, 1990, on DD National. Produced by B.R. Chopra and helmed by Ravi Chopra, the much-acclaimed series is back on Doordarshan now. It unfolds the story of the feud between the Pandava princes and their cousins-Kaurava princes. Here's a look at the iconic Mahabharat cast.

Mahabharat serial cast

Harish Bhimani as Samay

Mukesh Khanna as Gangaputra Devavrata Bheeshma

Nitish Bharadwaj as Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shri Krishna

Puneet Issar as Husband of Bhanumati- Duryodhana

Rupa Ganguly as Princess of Panchala- Draupadi

Pankaj Dheer as Karna

Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishtira- 1st Pandav/son of Kunti & Yama (husband of Draupadi)

Gufi Paintal as Shakuni

Praveen Kumar as Kuntiputra Bhim- 2nd Pandav

Girja Shankar as Dhritrashtra- Father of Kauravas

Surendra Pal as Dronacharya

Renuka Israni as Gandhari- Queen of Hastinapur

Tarakesh Chauhan as King of Hastinapur

Nazneen as the mother of Karna- Maharani Kunti

Roma Manik as Rani Madri- Princess of Madra

Virendra Razdan as Vidur- the Maha Mantri of Hastinapur

Pradeep Rawat as Ashwatthama- son of Dronacharya

Vinod Kapoor as Dushasan- Duryodhan's younger brother

Aloka Mukherjee as Subhadra- Arjuna's 2nd wife

Roopa Ganguly as Samragni Yagyaseni Draupadi

Sanjeev Chitre as Sahadeva- 5th Pandav

Sameer Chitre as Nakul- 4th Pandav

Ankur Javeri as young Arjun

Arjun as Kuntiputra Arjuna- 3rd Pandav

Dear Doordarshan, thanks a ton for telecasting #Mahabharata again.



I am watching it for 3rd time 🥰 pic.twitter.com/3VDQJDpAsS — Ankush Chopra (@Ankschopra86) March 28, 2020

Mahabharat actors recurring cast

Sagar Salunkhe as Balram

Om Katare as Adhiratha

Raj Babbar as Chakravarti Samrat Bharat

Kapil Kumar as Shalya- Madri's father

Saroj Sharma as Radha- Adhiratha's wife

Ashalata Wabgaonkar as Rajmata Shakuntala- King Dushyanta's wife

Razak Khan as Ghatotkach

Paramjeet Chima as Dashraj

Daboo Malik as Devavrath

Debashree Roy as Rajmata Satyavati- Shantanu's second wife

Sudesh Berry as Maharaj Vichitravirya

Meena Chakrabarty as Maharani Ambika- 2nd princess of Kashi

Dharmesh Tiwari as Kripacharya

Deep Dhillon as Jayadratha

Karunakar Pathak as Shishupala

Rana Jung Bahadur as Jarasandh

Dinesh Anand as Vikarna

Vishnu Sharma as Vasudev

Dara Singh as Hanuman

Sharat Saxena as Kichak

Shavinder Mahal as Lord Shiva

Satish Kaul as Indra

Kamlesh Maan as Devi Sulabha

Call me a bhakt, which I am, of this most prolific epic in the world #महाभारत



B R Chopra recreated ‘Mahabharat’ on TV for everyone of us in 90s.#21daysLockdown is turning as time for our soul searching also.#Ramayan #Mahabharata pic.twitter.com/DEFaHSlkol — Ashish Chauhan (@AshishSainram) March 28, 2020

Lalit Mohan Tiwari as Sanjaya

Ashok Banthia as Senapati Kritvarma

Ajay Sinha as Akroor

Karunakar Pathak as Shishupala- King of Chedi

Rakesh Bidua as Kashya- King Of Kashi

Gopi Krishna as Chitrasena

Sameer Rajda as Uttar- crown prince of Matsya

Chandni Sharma as Sudeshna

Ayub Khan as Parikshit

Sheela Sharma as Devaki- Vasudev's younger wife

Kshama Raj as Rohini- Vasudev's elder wife

What a nostalgic moment. still its the best on any channel...may be in the times of Netflix nd amazon dd gains the lead again #Mahabharata pic.twitter.com/4QrdVoFeTN — Bhuvan Chopra🇮🇳 (@chopra_bhuvan) March 28, 2020

Love at first sight in ancient times#Mahabharata pic.twitter.com/YxcJ9xvD7f — 6𝖎𝖝1𝖓𝖊9𝖎𝖓𝖊 🇮🇳 (@Im619_) March 28, 2020

