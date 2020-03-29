'Mahabharat': Raj Babbar posts clip to reminisce role, shares how country was named Bharat

India has been forced to go into ‘quarantine’ due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a ‘curfew’ over going outside, a major section of the citizens have no other option but to watch television. Many of these viewers demanded that iconic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharata be re-telecast, and Prasar Bharati obliged.

READ: After 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' Too Makes A Comeback On DD Nationa

As both the shows returned on Doordarshan, netizens went into nostalgia, expressing their excitement, sharing memes and more. Even the members of the cast of the film reacted in a similar manner.

Raj Babbar too went back in time, and reminisced about his role as King Bharat. The veteran shared that our country was named ‘Bharat’ after the mythological character. The Congress leader added that he had won the entire Aryavarta as his kingdom and defined democracy by choosing a commoner over his sons as his successor.

READ: Internet Filled With Nostalgia As 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' Make Return On TV Amid Lockdown

In the clip too, after the commoners are seen hailing him, his mother asks him how he could give the right of his son to someone else. He replies that he was not just a father, but also a king. He added that the commoner he selected was also his son, and nominating his real son would’ve been injustice to his people.

Babbar said it was nice to revisit the role to while away ‘troubled times’ like this.

Here’s the video

Our country BHARAT is named after King Bharat who won entire Aryavarta as his Kingdom. He defined Democracy by choosing a capable commoner as his successor over his Sons.

Nice that the role I played in #Mahabharat has been revisited today to while away troubled times like these. pic.twitter.com/RNH894KBrE — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) March 28, 2020

READ: Ramayana Makes A Comeback On Screens, Viewers Demand Return Of 'Malgudi Days', 'Flop Show'

Earlier, Deepika Chikalia, who played Sita in Ramayan, had also expressed her delight at the re-run of the shows. Both the shows, that premiered in late ‘80s, enjoyed a cult following at a time when Doordarshan was the only source of entertainment and the other channels had just started out.

READ: As 'Ramayana' Comes Back On Screens, Netizens Can't Stop Expressing Their Delight

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.