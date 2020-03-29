The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Mahabharat': Raj Babbar Posts Clip To Reminisce Role; Shares How Country Was Named Bharat

Television News

'Mahabharat': Raj Babbar posted a clip to reminisce his role. He shared how the country was named Bharat, taking on from King Bharat, the role he played.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Mahabharat': Raj Babbar posts clip to reminisce role, shares how country was named Bharat

India has been forced to go into ‘quarantine’ due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a ‘curfew’ over going outside, a major section of the citizens have no other option but to watch television. Many of these viewers demanded that iconic shows like Ramayan and Mahabharata be re-telecast, and Prasar Bharati obliged.

READ: After 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' Too Makes A Comeback On DD Nationa

As both the shows returned on Doordarshan, netizens went into nostalgia, expressing their excitement, sharing memes and more. Even the members of the cast of the film reacted in a similar manner. 

Raj Babbar too went back in time, and reminisced about his role as King Bharat. The veteran shared that our country was named ‘Bharat’ after the mythological character. The Congress leader added that he had won the entire Aryavarta as his kingdom and defined democracy by choosing a commoner over his sons as his successor.

READ: Internet Filled With Nostalgia As 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' Make Return On TV Amid Lockdown

In the clip too, after the commoners are seen hailing him, his mother asks him how he could give the right of his son to someone else. He replies that he was not just a father, but also a king. He added that the commoner he selected was also his son, and nominating his real son would’ve been injustice to his people.

Babbar said it was nice to revisit the role to while away ‘troubled times’ like this.

Here’s the video

READ: Ramayana Makes A Comeback On Screens, Viewers Demand Return Of 'Malgudi Days', 'Flop Show'

Earlier, Deepika Chikalia, who played Sita in Ramayan, had also expressed her delight at the re-run of the shows. Both the shows, that premiered in late ‘80s, enjoyed a cult following at a time when Doordarshan was the only source of entertainment and the other channels had just started out.

READ: As 'Ramayana' Comes Back On Screens, Netizens Can't Stop Expressing Their Delight

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
275 INDIANS RETURN FROM IRAN
tej pratap yadav
BAGGA RESPONDS TO TEJ PRATAP YADAV
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM KAPOOR ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK COVID-19 CASES COUNT
PM-CARES fund: Guru Randhawa to donate Rs 20 lakh, Rajkumar Hirani, others pledge support
PM'S FUND: CELEBS MAKE DONATIONS
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE