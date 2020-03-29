Internet Filled With Nostalgia As 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' Make Return On TV Amid Lockdown

Due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government of India across the country, Prasar Bharti had decided to re-air one of the most-popular mythological TV shows - Ramayan on DD National.

The show used to air every Sunday during 1987-1988. Ever since the official announcement of the same was made, people started also requesting re-airing of Mahabharat. Therefore, putting all the fuss at rest, the state broadcaster recently announced that Mahabharat will also re-air on DD National.

READ: After 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' Too Makes A Comeback On DD National

Ramayan and Mahabharat on DD

After Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, now Doordarshan brings you another epic show BR Chopra's Mahabharat starting from tomorrow (March 28) on its @DD_Bharati channel. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/weN46uVEBN — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) March 27, 2020

READ: How To Watch DD National Online So As Not To Miss The Ramayan And Mahabharat Reruns

Ever since the announcement, the Internet was filled with joy and Twitter is filled with nostalgic memories that nineties' kids will relate to. The return of Ramayan and Mahabharat started conversations about antennas and box TVs and also took netizens back to their childhoods, with confessions being made on Twitter. "We are re-living our childhood," read a tweet while another added: "I vividly remember my memories of watching Ramayan on those Sunday mornings.". Here are some of the best reactions that are sure to make you nostalgic. Read them below-

Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan. 😍 so glad it’s restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology. pic.twitter.com/ZFc4X0oTFl — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 28, 2020

Other Entertainment channels right now- pic.twitter.com/luIQYB1ZZB — Naweed (@Spoof_Junkey) March 28, 2020

Indians from tomorrow at 9 am and 9 pm.#Ramayan pic.twitter.com/PvlSuyjDuR — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) March 27, 2020

Everyone is a Gangsta until the real Gangsta arrives ...❣#Mahabharat #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/eXK1Uowkzm — be my Quarantine (@adityasahu955) March 27, 2020

READ: Kapil Sibal Fires Taunt Over 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown - 18-day Mahabharat Comparison

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.