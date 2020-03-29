The Debate
Internet Filled With Nostalgia As 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' Make Return On TV Amid Lockdown

Bollywood News

Due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government of India across the country, Prasar Bharti has decided to air Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV again.

Mahabharat

Due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government of India across the country, Prasar Bharti had decided to re-air one of the most-popular mythological TV shows - Ramayan on DD National.

The show used to air every Sunday during 1987-1988. Ever since the official announcement of the same was made, people started also requesting re-airing of Mahabharat. Therefore, putting all the fuss at rest, the state broadcaster recently announced that Mahabharat will also re-air on DD National.

READ: After 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' Too Makes A Comeback On DD National

Ramayan and Mahabharat on DD 

READ: How To Watch DD National Online So As Not To Miss The Ramayan And Mahabharat Reruns

Ever since the announcement, the Internet was filled with joy and Twitter is filled with nostalgic memories that nineties' kids will relate to. The return of Ramayan and Mahabharat started conversations about antennas and box TVs and also took netizens back to their childhoods, with confessions being made on Twitter. "We are re-living our childhood," read a tweet while another added: "I vividly remember my memories of watching Ramayan on those Sunday mornings.". Here are some of the best reactions that are sure to make you nostalgic. Read them below- 

READ: Kapil Sibal Fires Taunt Over 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown - 18-day Mahabharat Comparison

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

