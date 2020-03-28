After 'Ramayan', BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' Too Makes A Comeback On DD National

Due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government of India across the country, Prasar Bharti had decided to re-air one of the most-popular mythological TV show, Ramayan on DD National. The show used to air every Sundays during 1987-1988.

Ever since the official announcement of the same was made, it took a controversial turn as the hashtag '#RamayanParMahabharat' started trending on social media. Therefore, putting all the fuss at rest, the channel recently announced that Mahabharat will also re-air on DD National.

After Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, BR Chopra's Mahabharat will also reair

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country, the Prime Minister of India imposed a lockdown for 21 days on March 24, 2020. Everyone is recommended to resort to self-isolation and to not step out of their house.

Thus, to encourage everyone to stay home by entertaining them, Prasar Bharti decided to reair Ramanand Sagar highly watched mythological show Ramayan on DD National. The show will be broadcasted twice every day from March 28, 2020. One episode will air from 9 am to 10 am and the other will air from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Soon after Prasarbharti announced the news, they also took to their Twitter handle to announce that BR Chopra's Mahabharat will also make a comeback on the small screen. The show will also be broadcasted on DD National twice every day from March 28, 2020. One episode will air at 12 pm while the other will air at 7 pm.

After Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, now Doordarshan brings you another epic show BR Chopra's Mahabharat starting from tomorrow (March 28) on its @DD_Bharati channel. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/weN46uVEBN — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) March 27, 2020

(Image Credit: Prasar Bharti Twitter)

