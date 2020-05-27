Mahabharat's Girija Shankar Opens Up On What It Was Like To Play Dhritarashtra

Girija Shankar, who is best known for playing Dhritarashtra in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was just 28 when he played the character of an old man in the show. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor opened up on what it is was like to play the character of the visually impaired father of the Kauravas. He said that he was hesitant to play the role of an old man at such a young age, but understood the importance of the character after reading bout it.

When asked about the challenges that he faced as Dhritarashtra, Girija Shankar said that he probably had more challenges than any other character throughout the show and added that he was the only character to have an internal conflict till the end of the show. Revealing the reason behind Dhritarashtra's challenges, Shankar said that it was because he was blind and was rejected his rightful throne. The actor added that he was always in a dilemma about what he should do.

Talking about playing an old man on screen at the age of 28, the actor said that he was apprehensive of it because, at that moment, people knew very little of the importance of his character to Mahabharat. Girija Shankar said that the makers gave him the book on which the show was based and after reading it for 4-5 days, he realised that Mahabharat starts with Dhritarashtra and ends with him as well. He added that the character's conflict continued even after the war was over.

Revealing how he bagged the role, Girija Shankar said that he acted in one of BR Chopra films Aaj Ki Awaz before Mahabharat. He revealed that he used to do a lot of plays and Chopra would come and watch those plays at the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. He recalled that BR Chopra appreciated one of his plays and called him for a small role in Aaj Ki Awaz and also gave him a good role in another film titled Bahadur Shah Zafar.

The actor also talked about what keeps him busy amid the lockdown and said that he is currently working on his scripts. He plans to shoot them in the future and revealed that they are starting a few productions as he has his own production house in Los Angeles. Shankar said that he finds it more comfortable in LA with the kind of work that he wants to do. He also revealed that he produced and directed a film titled Banana Brothers in Los Angeles about 18 years ago.

