Sumeet Raghvan Reveals How He Bagged The Role Of Sudama In 'Mahabharat'

The COVID-19 lockdown has confined people to stay indoors and practise social distancing. Amid this, many are glued to their seats watching all those old serials that have made a comeback on the Indian television. With B.R.Chopras Mahabharat making a comeback on the television, here’s what Sumeet Raghvan has to say about his role as Sudama.

In an interview with a news portal, Sumeet Raghvan said that he was very young when he bagged the role and he was very excited as any new kid would be. He added that he was quite skinny at that time and probably that’s why he got the role. Furthermore, Sumeet Raghvan said that the makers had barely shot for 3-4 days and he remembers shooting the Sandipani Ashram portions in Film City and the rain dance sequence at Chena creek. He mentioned that he did not realise that he was going to be a part of history.

Mahabharat featured Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma, Pankaj Dheer as Karna, Gajendra Chouhan as Yudhishthir, Arjun Feroz as Arjun, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, Puneet Issar as Duryodhan and Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna. It was produced by B. R. Chopra and directed by his son, Ravi Chopra. The script was written by Pandit Narendra Sharma and the Urdu poet Rahi Masoom Raza, based on the original story by sage Vyasa. The original airing consisted of a total of ninety-four episodes.

Sumeet Raghvan, talking about his days on the sets of Mahabharat, said that he remembers seeing Mukhesh Khanna and Nitish Bhardwaj on the set. He added that they were in their prime at that time and he was completely in awe of them. Talking about Mahabharat being re-aired on television, Sumeet Raghvan said that once the episodes were aired again, there was a flurry of questions on his social media. People were taking screenshots of the episode tagging him and asking, ‘Is this you?’ added the actor. He wrapped up the conversation saying that he is happy that he got the opportunity to work with such revered actors and be a part of a classic like Mahabharat.

Image Courtesy: Still from Mahabharat

