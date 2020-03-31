The Debate
'Mahabharat' Takes Netizens Down The Memory Lane, Fans Say 'childhood Memories Relived'

Television News

Since the first episode of the much-loved series 'Mahabharat' was aired, fans have been going berserk over the show. Take a look at how they reacted.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahabharat

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and attained a cult status. Years later, the show made a comeback during lockdown. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Friday morning, had announced that the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan is making a comeback on Doordarshan. Later in the day, it was also announced that DD Bharati is bringing back BR Chopra's much-acclaimed television show, Mahabharat to entertain people once again.

It seems like fans of the Mahabharata series want to go down the memory lane and enjoy these shows on TV. In his tweet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar revealed that just like Ramayan, Mahabharat will also air twice daily, starting from Saturday, March 28. 

Fans React

Since the first episode of Mahabharat aired at 12 am, fans of the much-loved mythological series have been taking the internet by storm, with their opinions, praises and thoughts. Take a look at how fans of the show reacted:

