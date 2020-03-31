'Mahabharat' Takes Netizens Down The Memory Lane, Fans Say 'childhood Memories Relived'

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and attained a cult status. Years later, the show made a comeback during lockdown. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Friday morning, had announced that the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan is making a comeback on Doordarshan. Later in the day, it was also announced that DD Bharati is bringing back BR Chopra's much-acclaimed television show, Mahabharat to entertain people once again.

It seems like fans of the Mahabharata series want to go down the memory lane and enjoy these shows on TV. In his tweet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar revealed that just like Ramayan, Mahabharat will also air twice daily, starting from Saturday, March 28.

Fans React

Since the first episode of Mahabharat aired at 12 am, fans of the much-loved mythological series have been taking the internet by storm, with their opinions, praises and thoughts. Take a look at how fans of the show reacted:

Also, Bring back Rangoli, Chitrahaar, Aap beeti, Fauji, Circus, Nukkad, Tehkikaat, Wagle ki Duniya,

Karamchand, Flop Show.

Re Run these from 10am till 8pm.

Theses were fav shows while growing up.

#Mahabharat #Ramayan #90s — Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) March 27, 2020

The best ever created and my favourite series going to be retelecasted from tommorow. Thanks to I&B Ministry, Modi Govt and Doordarshan for making this happen. 💓💐#21dayslockdown #Ramayana #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/b7XY611Cly — Diwakar Gupta (@DiwakarOnly) March 27, 2020

When Netflix gets to know that DD National is going to telecast Ramayana and Mahabharata



#AntiCAA_ProCorona #Mahabharat #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/NPDg0Q0mIu — Gyan Tiwari (@gyanibaba21) March 27, 2020

Everyone is a Gangsta until the real Gangsta arrives ...❣#Mahabharat #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/eXK1Uowkzm — be my Quarantine (@adityasahu955) March 27, 2020

Taking me back to childhood. #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family! This was our routine weekend plan. 😍 so glad it’s restarted, great way for kids to learn Indian Mythology. pic.twitter.com/ZFc4X0oTFl — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 28, 2020

