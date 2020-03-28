Sonakshi Sinha Trends On Twitter As Fans Ask Her To Watch 'Ramayan' After Her KBC Answer

Earlier today Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter account to interact with her followers and asked them about how they were doing. Coincidently, Sonakshi’s tweet came in on the same day as the Doordarshan had announced to re-telecast the Hindu mythology Ramayan.

Taking a dig at Sonakshi Sinha, her followers started trolling her and advised her to watch the epic to improve her knowledge. Read on to know more about it.

Why was Sonakshi Sinha being trolled for Ramayan?

As the nation is in lockdown, the broadcasters have started re-telecasting the epic series Ramayan on Doordarshan and today the first episode was re-telecast on television.

Last year, Sonakshi Sinha was featured in Kaun Banega Crorepati where she was invited as a celebrity guest to help a contestant in a special format of the show. In that episode, she was asked the question about the mythology, ‘According to the Ramayan, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?’

Out of the four options given, Sonakshi Sinha was inclined towards answering Ram, which was the wrong answer. The contestant was saved as they took the lifeline- ‘expert’s advice’ and got to know the correct answer.

So this morning, netizens started tweeting Sonakshi to utilise the quarantine and watch Ramayan. Given below are some of the tweets and memes. Take a look at them.

Fans react to Sonakshi's tweet

@sonakshisinha Ramayan is being telecasted on DD national channel.



Please do watch and in future don't give wrong answer. — self Isolated AYUSHI🇮🇳 (@proudkafeer) March 28, 2020

Madam आज से @DDNational पर #रामायण शुरू हो गयी हैं, आपको देखना चाहिये। — A B H I S H E K Bhardwaj (@imAbhardwaj4) March 28, 2020

Iss baar jarur dekh lena ki hanuman ji sanjeevani booti kis ke liye laaye the naak mat katwa dena didi🙏 — Netflix India (@pranjultweet) March 28, 2020

Iss bar Ramayana Dhyan se dekhna



Sanjeevni Booti wala episode kuaas kar — 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐄_𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐔𝐒 𝐡𝐢 𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐚 𝐁𝐂 (@Sexyano_Donaldo) March 28, 2020

Watching Ramayan?

Now you can get Full knowledge of Ramayana so that whenever asked you can ans confidently. @sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/ZNFM2LLTqu — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) March 28, 2020

