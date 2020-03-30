Arun Govil Reveals His Filmy Career Was Over After Essaying Lord Ram In 'Ramayan'

Ramayan fame Arun Govil, in a recent interview, has revealed that his career was over after being a part of the mythological series. Arun Govil essayed the role of Lord Ram in the popular television series. The epic show also featured Deepika Chhikalia playing the role of Sita.

In the interview, Arun Govil said that he remembers giving the audition for Ram but had failed initially. He did not know what happened during the photoshoot but his look and makeup did not suit the look of Lord Ram. However, later the makers thought of adding a smile and everything got sorted.

Arun Govil further added the massive success of the same got him popularity but it also had a downside too. The actor said that after Ramayan, his film career was almost over. Arun Govil was doing movies before the show. However, after Ramayan, the image of him being Ram was so strong in the minds of the audience that he couldn’t do films after.

Arun Govil also mentioned that he tried working in serials and tried to shed the image. However, it did not work out for him. He realised later that maybe God wanted him to play Ram, as not many have been given this opportunity. He also said that people do not call him Arun Govil, but rather Ram and that is a big deal for him.

Ramayan was an Indian mythological television series which was helmed by Ramanand Sagar. It was aired on Doordarshan in the mid -80’s. Ramayan has been re-telecasted on DD National from March 28, 2020, during the 21-days lockdown of coronavirus. Ramayan is a television adaptation of the ancient Hindu epic of the same name which is primarily based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Apart from Ramayan, Arun Govil has also featured in movies like Paheli, Sawan Ko Aane Do and more.

