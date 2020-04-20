'Mahabharat' Written Update April 19: Yudhishthira Loses It All In The War

The April 19 episode of Mahabharat begins with Bheeshma, guru Kripacharya and guru Dronacharya all entering the courtroom. Soon after them Duryodhana, King Shakuni, Karna and Dushasana, enter. Yudhishthira with his younger brothers enters the courtroom. The five brothers pay their respects to the elders in the courtroom and stand opposite to their opposing team. The heir of Bharat dynasty king Dhritarashtra of Hastinapur enters the courtroom as well. The 5 Pandava and their opposing team take their place in either side of the game. After everyone is seated the king orders the game of Chausar to begin.

The teams discuss the rules of the game. Duryodhana says that his respected mama- Shakuni will roll the dice for him. Duryodhana is adamant on his mama rolling the dice for his team. He threats to leave the game if it doesn’t happen, others finally give in to his request after Yudhishthira tells him that his request will be followed. Pandavas place their necklace as a bet while the other team get in a lot of gold as a bet. As Shakuni proceeds to roll the dice, Vidura stops him and tells him that he has to play with Duryodhana’s dice.

Shakuni rolls the dice and gets in a 6 as requested and then an 8 as requested. He keeps on getting all the numbers that he wants. He wins the necklace after winning the first round. Bheeshma says that Duryodhana has won the necklace and hence the game must stop now. However, Duryodhana says he must not stop because he doesn’t want the people to say he didn’t give his brother a chance to win. Yudhishthira places a bet for one lakh 18 thousand gold coins and his unlimited treasure, which their opposite team wins. Yudhishthira then puts his chariot to bet and the opposing team wins that too. Yudhishthira places one lakh maidservants with their gold ornaments to bet and Shakuni wins that too. He then bets One thousand elephants with golden seats which Yudhishthira loses. Yudhishthira goes all in and places all the wealth he has as a bet in the game.

Shakuni rolls the dice and wins everything. Yudhishthira places money and lands everything as a bet. Mama Shakuni says he has been waiting for this moment and rolls the dice. He gets the desired number and wins everything from Yudhishthira. With the help of Shakuni, Duryodhana wins Indraprastha. Yudhishthira is pressured into placing another bet, he then places his brother Nakul as a bet. Shakuni rolls in a 9 and wins the bet and hence Nakul becomes Duryodhana’s servant. Yudhishthira places Sahadev to be Duryodhana’s slave as a bet and Shakuni wins him too. Yudhishthira then places Arjun as a bet. Shakuni mama wins Arjun for the team as well.

Yudhishthira places Bheem as the bet and the team wins him over too. Yudhishthira finally places himself as a bet in the game. Shakuni mama is asked to roll a 9 in order to win Yudhishthira over. Duryodhana tells his mama that he needs to win this round by hook or by crook. The team wins him over and Yudhishthira becomes Duryodhana’s servant as well. Yudhishthira finally has nothing left to bet, he tells Duryodhana that he has nothing left to bet and hence they must finish the game. Then Karna says that he has one thing that he can bet, the arrogant and beautiful-Draupadi. Yudhisthira gets agitated, Duryodhana says he must sit down as he is his servant now.

Vidura pledges the king Dhritarashtra to stop the game as there has been a lot of sin in the game. Duryodhana says he would’ve destroyed Vidura if he was just an ordinary man in the court. Duryodhana says he should sit or leave. Vidura pledges the king to stop the game and asks the king to tell Duryodhana to leave. Duryodhana says he had sent the invitation for the war and hence only he can end the war. Duryodhana asks Yudhishthira if he will put Draupadi as a bet. Yudhishthira is bound by dharma to follow his master as he is now the slave, he surprises everyone as he says yes to bet Draupadi. Duryodhana tells Shakuni mama that he needs a 9 to win Draupadi. Shakuni rolls a 9 and makes Draupadi his maidservant. Duryodhana asks Vidura to go and get Draupadi. Duryodhana says she is his maidservant and hence she won’t stay in the palace but will stay in the maidservant’s quarters with all his other maidservant. Vidura denies his orders and hence Duryodhana asks the guard to go get her.

Draupadi is lying in her room when her female servant comes in and tells her that someone from the court is here to see her. The guard says that he is hesitant to say such words to her. She insists that he tell her what the message is. The guard tells her that Yudhishthira lost his crown and his kingdom in the war. Draupadi is shocked to hear this. The guard then tells her that Yudhishthira has lost his four brothers in the war as well. Draupadi is shocked and tells him that brothers aren’t a part of wealth, then how can he bet them in the game!

The guard then tells her that Yudhishthira has lost her in the game as well. Draupadi says even an unrighteous man cannot bet his wife off in the game. She then enquires if Yudhishthira was playing the game while being intoxicated. To which the guard says he wasn’t. The guard tells Draupadi that Duryodhana has ordered her to come to the courtroom. Draupadi asks him to ask whom did he lose initially, himself or her, in the game. She says ones he gets the answer for her, she will come to the courtroom.

