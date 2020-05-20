'Mahabharat' Written Update May 19: Krishna Provides Shelter By Lifting Govardhan Hill

Mahabharat is now being aired again on TV. The latest episode of Mahabharat shows how Krishna and his companions destroy the yajna being performed with aims to pacify Indradev. This fumes Indradev. Krishna, with aims to save the people of the village and animals like cows lifts up the Govardhan hill. Indra dev tried to destroy the Govardhan hill. Read on to know the full story:

The latest episode started with Krishna trying to shed light on the importance of hard work. He tried to explain how hard work helps to vanish all the adharma but there will also be instances when one may have to face death at the end, but that does not mean all the hard work done vanishes away. Instead, hard work will be remembered for decades. Abhimanyu asked the artist in the meeting to tell some other incidents. The artist started with an incident, when Krishna used to play basuri along with Radha, his friends, all the animals, and birds would be mesmerised by the melodious song of the basuri.

The artist continued the story. Nand had an argument with the Brahmans (saints) of the village about giving only 100 animals. Brahmans replied saying that if they don't lend animals and treasure like gold, they will have to face the Lord's curse, that is Indradev. Krishna arrived and said if the things are to be donated due to fear or thankfulness. Brahmans replied saying that Krishna is too young and now he will have to face the curse for not lending the animals and gold.

The Brahmans started telling how they will face curse if they do not give animals. Krishna said they will have to pray to mountain Gowardhan and not the Lord, as Govardhan mountain helped them fulfilling their daily basic needs. The village head decided to seek blessings from Indradev but Nand and his followers chose to offer prayers to mountain Govardhan. Krishna and his companions started robbing all the ghee from the pooja that was held.

This fumed Lord Indra and he decided to curse and all of a sudden it started pouring heavily. Brahmans present there during the time of pooja told that they all have to face the curse all because of Krishna. But Krishna ignored all of the talks and heads towards the mountain to offer prayers and asked the mountain Govardhan to protect them from all the curse. Krishna then lifted the entire Govardhan mountain with the help of his finger.

All the people of the village including their cattle and animals sought shelter under the mountain. Indra Dev watched all of this and tried to destroy but he failed. Krishna began to play basuri while Indra Dev, on the other hand, tried to destroy Krishna but does not succeed. Indra Dev finally realised his mistake and stopped the rain from pouring. Indra Dev then arrived in front of Krishna and said that Krishna helped him overcome his pride and said that he will fulfil all his wishes. Krishna then put forth his wish of bringing down the mountain. Following this, Indra Dev agreed and said that he will bring down the mountain but never put down the dharma lifted by Krishna.

