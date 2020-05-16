'Ramayan' Written Update May 15, 2020: Rama, Sita & Lakshman Leave Ayodhya

Ramanad Sagar's Ramayan is one of the oldest shows to be aired again amid the COVID-19 lockdown on Doordarshan. The show has broken all records and has become one of the most-watched TV shows across the world. The TV show is based on the Hindi epic Ramayana and it shows the journey of Rama who exiles along with Sita and Lakshman for 14 years. Arun Govil essayed the role of Shri Rama, Deepika Chihalia played the role of Sita/Lakshmi, Bhushan Lakandri played the role of Lord Vishnu, Sunil Lahri played the role of Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi portrayed the character of Ravana/Sage Vishrava and Dara Singh played Hanuman. All these actors were essaying the lead role in the movie.

In the last episode of Ramayana, to keep the promise made to wife Kaikeyi, Raja Dashratha follows the promise by asking Rama to go on an exile for 14 years. Laxman and Sita accompany Rama on his exile. The three leave the kingdom.

Ramayan May 15 episode written update

The episode started with Sumanta, according to the instructions given by Raja Dashratha, accompany Rama, Laksham and Sita to leave near the Kingdom's boundary line. Now, Rama, Lakshman and Sita travel ahead. Lakshman advised Rama to use Padukas but Rama declined. Rama, Sita and Lakshman arrived near the banks of Ganga and Rama prayed to the Lord before getting on the boat. The boat rider requested to let him wash Rama legs as he is a big devotee of Rama.

The two crossed the river banks and arrived across the banks of the Ganga river. Sita prayed to the Lord for all good and that she will be back along with her husband to offer the river her praying after 14 years. They travel ahead and meet the Triveni Sangam, which is the meeting point of three rivers. The later reached the Maharshi Bhardwaj's ashram and saw a ritual of Yajna being performed and asked if they can enter and kept their weapons outside before entering, as it is against the religion to carry weapons in an ashram.

The sage welcomed and asked them to have a seat and the sage told him how grateful he is to see Rama, as he had heard about all the good deeds done by Rama. The sage asked him how Raja Dashratha asked him to go an exile without having done anything wrong. Rama replied that he is feeling good and does not feel bad for his father sending him on an exile. The sage asked them to take a raft that will be made by a helper and cross the Jamuna river and that they will come across a Chitrakut mountain and asked them to take blessing from sages, that may not be visible near the mountain. Sage asked them to take blessings and that would show them their future paths.

Meanwhile, in the kingdom of Ayodhya, Manthara asked Kaikeyi to get her son Bharat back in the kingdom. Kaikeyi first said that let her confirm about Rama, Lakshman and Sita's departure and then call for Bharat. Raja Dasharatha took a trip down his memory lane and recollected all the moments of Rama. Raja Dasharatha was missing Rama and was questioned by Kausalya as to what happened, watching him sad. Raja Dashratha then said that he knows Rama is coming back, following which the episode ends.

