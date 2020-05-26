Mahabharat Written Update May 25: Krishna's Plans Get Rejected

Mahabharat, which airs on Colours TV, shows Duryodhan requesting Krishna to stay at his place but the lord refuses. Furthermore, as per Dhritarashtra''s requests, Krishna suggests various ploys to help prevent the war, but Duryodhan rejects all his plans. Read on to know more about Mahabharat written update:

Mahabharat written update May 25

The episode starts with Duryodhan informing Krishna that he has made all the arrangements for his stay but Krishna declines the request. Krishna says that he would prefer staying with Mahamantri Vidhur. Karna welcomes Krishna and wishes him good luck for the meeting that is to be conducted the next day regarding the peace treaty.

In the Mahamantri's house, Krishna receives food devoid of lavish fanfare and asks as to why ordinary food is being served. Kunti replies that how can they relish lavish food when they are unhappy. Krishna says that the bad times would end soon and happiness will be return. Kunti expresses her concern about the destruction of the world and the spread of adharma. Krishna says the war is going to be discussed during the meeting and asks everyone to start having their food.

Krishna makes his way to the meeting the next day. Dhritarashtra requests Krishna to suggest some ways to avoid the impending war. Krishna suggests restoring Pandavas' wealth and tells Dhritarashtra to ask his children to swallow their ego and ask for forgiveness and gear up for the consequences. Krishna adds that it will definitely end the war before it begins.

Duryodhan claims that it is not Dhritarashtra, but him who owns all the wealth of Pandavas and adds that the Pandavas own no rights. Krishna says that fighting against adharma has nothing to do with rights and asks to not blame the Pandavas for the war.

Krishna tells Dhritarashtra that the situation would have arrived if Yudhishtir was given his rights and crowned the rightful king. Dhritarashtra says the king's son should be brave, adding it was only Duryodhan who could sit on the throne. Krishna says that he was never crowned as the king and recollect the moment.

Duryodhana continues talking about the 'dut game' and says that Yudhishtir himself pawned away his own family and how can that be adharma. Krishna points out that disrespecting a woman was adharma.

Duryodhan adds that even he was disrespected in the sabha. Krishna then asks him as to why he did not fight it at that point in time and instead chose the evil path. Mamashri adds that they even had Bhishma in the dut sabha but that does not conclude that they committed any adharma.

Krishna refuses the claim and says adharma had happened. Mahamantri says they should be discussing peace and not dharma and adharma. Duryodhan then adds he does not agree with Krishna and says he will leave the sabha.

Krishna says if Duryodhan leaves the meeting, he will only meet them on the battlefield next. Dhritarashtra orders him to stop and asks Krishan as to how a soldier can be punished. Krishna replies by aking how do they expect Pandavas to forget of Draupadi's humiliation.

