'Mahabharat' Written Update May 20: Yashoda Learns Truth About Krishna's Real Mother

Mahabharat airs on Colours TV again. The latest episode showed how Kans questioned Devaki and Vasudeva about their eight sons and Vasudev replied revealing that Balrama and Krishna are their sons. To which Kans asked them to bring them to Mathura. The episode also showed how Yashoda discovered about Krishna's real mother. However, Krishna told her that he equally loves her like his own mother.

The episode started with Abhimanyu asking about the pooja and why did it go on for only one year. Krishna replied that people offered prayers to Indra Deva due to fear and fear being a crucial factor that leads to adharma. Krishna explained that fear can guide humans in the wrong direction and that is to adharma and he advised on staying away from it.

The Rajkumars ask the artists present to narrate the further story. The artist said that Kans learned about Krishna's unique powers and strengths. Kans further questioned Devaki and Vasudeva about their son. Devaki replied saying that knowing about their son is not crucial at the moment and asked him to be ready to face death. Vasudev said that the evil people Kans sent to destroy Krishna are all dead. He continued by revealing that Krishna and Balram both are his and Devaki's sons.

Kans got angry and said that he will bring both Krishna and Balaram to Mathura and kill both of their sons in front of Devaki and Vasudeva. He continued to threaten by saying that he will use Devaki and Vasudeva to his advantage and watching this, Krishna and Balram will willingly give away their lives. Krishna and Balram are informed about arriving at Mathura. Meanwhile, Krishna goes to Yashoda, who cried as she came to know that Krishna is not her son. She sobbed and said to Krishna that she including the people of Vrindavan will miss him.

Krishna said he will not forget this and informed that he would be away from Yashoda for a long time, bidding her farewell. Yashoda misunderstood and asked Krishna if his long departure meant that he is not her son anymore. Krishna revealed that he is born out of Devika's womb but he will always be Yashoda's son and took her blessings.

Yashoda broke down when she heard about Krishna's long departure. Yashoda fed him Makhan with her own hands for the last time and hugged him. Krishna left for Mathura and that broke Yashoda's heart and she started crying, following which the episode ends.

