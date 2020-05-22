Mahabharat Written Update May 21: Krishna Defeats Channor And Mushtik

Mahabharat, which airs on Colours TV, shows how Krishna and his brother Balarama defeat Chanoor and Mushtik in the latest episode. The two brothers are challenged by Kans to defeat the guards. As Krishna and Balarama defeat them, Kans brings forward a new challenge. Read on to know Mahabharat written update for May 21, 2020:

Mahabharat written update May 21

The episode started with Krishna meeting Radha before he heads to Mathura. She is sad to know about his departure. Krishna tries consoling her and then leaves for Mathura along with his brother Balarama. The two reach the destination and are recall that they have arrived at a place where Vasudeva and Devaki are enslaved.

Krishna and Balaram enter the kingdom of Mathura and the people of the kingdom are excited to see the two and felicitate them. However, two guards came to Krishna and Balaram and threaten them saying that they're going to be killed. Krishna agrees with them and says his brother will kill them. The guards then challenged him to showcase his strength by lifting a dhanushban.

Krishna lifts the dhanushban with utmost ease and breaks it in half. The people present watching the challenge throw Krishna high in the air with excitement and the whole scenario fumes Kans. Meanwhile, a woman with physical deformities arrives to seek Krishna's blessings. Krishna blesses her and she returns her to her original form and the people watching the transformation take his divine blessings.

Kans, on the other hand, gets angry and says if Krishna tries to destroy him, he would kill his parents Vasudeva and Devaki. Kans then takes out his sword and rushes towards Krishna.

ALSO READ | Jitendra Joshi Comes Up With A Coronavirus Rap Song To Salute The India's Police Forces

Krishna seeks blessings from Kans. However, Kans replies that he would never bless him. Krishna requests Kans to release his mother and father and asks for his throne back. Kans refutes him and asks Krishna to show his strengths first. Kans asks the two guards, Chanoor and Mushtik to kill both Krishna and Balarama.

The fight starts in the presence of Kans and Krishna's parents, Devaki and Vasudeva. Krishna and Balarama defeat the two guards. Kans then threatens him that his parents are going to die as he gets ready to fight with Krishna and Balarama, following which the episode ends.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayan' Written Update May 15, 2020: Rama, Sita & Lakshman Leave Ayodhya

ALSO READ | 'Mahabharat' Written Update May 20: Yashoda Learns Truth About Krishna's Real Mother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.