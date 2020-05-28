Mahabharat Written Update May 27: Duryodhan's Oath To Destroy Krishna

In the latest episode of Mahabharat, Duryodhan got scared as he watched Krishna get out of the prison. Krishna warned him that the entire Kuru family will be destroyed. Duryodhan then pledged that he will destroy him. Krishna informed Kunti that Duryodhan will get involved in the war only if Karna supports him. Read on to know the full story:

Mahabharat written update May 27

The episode started with Duryodhan discovering that it is Dushasan who is handcuffed inside the jail and not Krishna. He notices that every person standing near him appears to be none other than Krishna. Duryodhan gets scared and starts running. Bhishma, Karna, and everyone else begins to appear as Krishna to him. The whole scenario makes him unconscious; he fell down and upon looking up, finds himself standing in front of Krishna's feet.

Krishna goes after him and Duryodhan finds himself as small as an ant. Krishna hits him and Duryodhan starts screaming. Dhritarashtra and others questioned as to why he is screaming. Krishna tells Dhritarashtra that he would give him eyesight. The king finds high-intensity light entering his eyes and asks to be made blind.

Duryodhan then wakes up and figures out that everything around him is normal. He questions Krishna about the whole scenario. Krishna says it was the future and that he will face death.

ALSO READ | Mahabharat Written Update May 26: Soldiers Are Ordered To Capture Krishna

Duryodhana is fumed and he gears up his army to go to war and kill Krishna. Mahamantri tells Duryodhana that if he has any sense, he should go and ask for Krishna's forgiveness. Duryodhan says he would never go and beg for forgiveness and brags about how he is going to kill Krishna.

Guru asks Dhritrashtra to stop Duryodhna from performing any such act. Vidur suggests going to Krishna to ask for forgiveness. Bhishma says that there is no use of forgiveness and adds that the whole kingdom of Hastinapur will be destroyed and at that point neither will Guru's intelligence nor Karna'a great strength will help them.

Kunti questions Krishna if Duryodhan tried to handcuff him and he replied affirmatively. Kunti informed him about Gandhari's arrival to ask for forgiveness. Krishna says Duryodhan has crossed all the limits and there is no use of forgiveness. Krishna mentions that if Karna does not support Duryodhan in the war, he will realise his wrong deeds and adds that the only person who can persuade Karna is his mother.

ALSO READ | Mahabharat Written Update May 25: Krishna's Plans Get Rejected

ALSO READ | Mahabharat Written Update May 21: Krishna Defeats Channor And Mushtik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.